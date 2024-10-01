The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the delegation of Japan

On October 1, 2024, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asian and Caucasus Affairs, Mr. Ishikawa Masaki.

During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of development of Turkmen-Japanese relations based on regular political dialogue at the highest level. In this regard, priority areas for expanding bilateral cooperation, as well as within the framework of regional and international structures, were considered. The importance of the Dialogue «Central Asia + Japan» was emphasized.

The diplomats noted the effectiveness of inter-parliamentary cooperation, in particular, they emphasized the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan in September 2022.

The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation. Positive experience of work in the gas chemical and transport industries, including investment projects with the participation of both countries, was noted. Preparations for the upcoming World Exhibition EXPO-2025 with the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan were discussed in detail.

In addition, the parties discussed cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including joint events planned for the near future. The diplomats noted the importance of continuing cooperation in science and culture.

/// nCa, 1 October 2024