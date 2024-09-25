Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan

Dear participants of the meeting Halk Maslahat! Dear compatriots!

In a few days, we will celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the sacred independence of the sovereign Fatherland at a high level.

Independence is the recognition of our native people and beloved Motherland throughout the world. The bright path of all achievements and prosperity.

Dear compatriots!

The changes carried out in the country under the leadership of the President of independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov are featured by their scale and innovation. These reforms cover all spheres of state and public life.

Every citizen of the country lives with great love for his native Fatherland and works hard. The state serves man, and man serves the state in the name of well-being, happiness, prosperity, which demonstrates the triumph of the activities carried out on the basis of the doctrine “The state is for man!”

Such programs as “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Program for Socioeconomic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052”, “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for Socioeconomic Development of the Country in 2022-2028 and the National Rural Program, “Program for Socioeconomic Development of the Country and Investments in 2024”, as well as the Work and Action Plan for the Main Areas of Activity of the Halk Maslahaty, scheduled for implementation this year jointly with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, ministries, industry departments and public associations, and other programs are being successfully implemented. The economic power of our state is increasing, its international authority is strengthening, and the social and living conditions of the people are improving.

I am firmly convinced that under the leadership of President Arkadagly Hero Serdar, the year held under the motto “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” will enter the history as a year marked by political, economic, cultural achievements and significant events.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan actively participates in resolving issues of national importance, further strengthening the unity and cohesion of the people, and carries out relevant work to promote the comprehensive development of an independent, permanently neutral state.

This principle of people’s democracy occupies a worthy place in the socio-political life of our country. And the patriotism of citizens, the unshakable unity of power and people are the foundation of state life and the basis of perfect social relations. In this context, efforts are being made to further strengthen the relationship between power and people, state and society.

In this regard, great importance is attached to the activities of the Council of Elders created under the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan.

The work carried out locally by members of the Council of Elders on education, propaganda, and support of the younger generation, and events organized with rural workers, contribute to strengthening unity, national integrity, and the formation of patriotically minded descendants.

Wise elders, mothers, whose work path serves as an example, are the pride of the people. We have great respect for our older generation, which calls on us to love our native Fatherland, respect our parents and live honestly.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Today, the dreams of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi about an independent state have come true. We are happy to live and create in a peaceful, prosperous and powerful country, where the high and noble dreams of our ancestors have come true.

In the future, we will carry out more extensive work, build powerful enterprises, production centers, new modern cities, towns and villages. We will significantly improve the appearance of our Fatherland.

Thanks to the hard work of our people, we will achieve prosperity for our society and increase the country’s prestige as an economically powerful state.

The high indicators for the current year prove to the correctness of the well-thought-out internal and foreign policy implemented by the head of state.

During meetings with people of different professions, during working trips to the provinces, the main issue I focus on is the importance of strengthening the unity of the people and the further prosperity of the country.

Harmony, calmness and hard work are the basis of the success of our native Fatherland. The future of a nation with such a people is bright and great!

Dear participants of the meeting!

Economic growth is a key factor in the sustainable advancement of any country. I would like to note with particular pride that our economic achievements are aimed at further improving the social and living standards of our people.

In this context, I consider the main features of economic development and state power to be:

– high level of per capita income;

– high labor productivity in all industries;

– high rates of economic reforms;

– high level of human capital and scientific and technological achievements;

– competitiveness in the global market.

Based on this, the main task for all of us is the further socio-economic development of the country and increasing the international authority of a neutral state.

Dear people!

The development of our independent state and cohesive society is closely linked to science, education and culture.

On the first day of golden autumn – the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, new modern secondary schools and kindergartens were opened in our country. 155 641 students enrolled to the first grade were presented with computers of domestic production on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan.

Based on the “Concept for improving teaching methods for general education programs in Turkmenistan until 2028,” the modernization of educational activities in accordance with international standards was launched.

I believe that it would be appropriate if, in the future, modern educational institutions are built in our country and technology centers are created in priority areas of science and innovation.

I am confident that the opening of joint higher education institutions or branches of universities included in the ranking of the world’s leading educational institutions will be significant both for our youth and for society.

Dear participants of the meeting!

We also face major tasks in implementing state youth policy.

In this regard, I consider it important:

– increase the number of pre-school institutions and secondary schools;

– improve work with children with disabilities, improve the qualifications of teachers working with them;

– to develop a perfect methodology for scientific, educational and industrial interaction in higher educational institutions;

– to carry out appropriate work to perpetuate monuments to our outstanding personalities in order to educate the younger generation in the spirit of pride in national values, customs and traditions, based on our humane principles;

– to fundamentally study and scientifically argue, on the basis of a new theory, the culture, literature and glorious history that originate from the depths of millennia;

– to strengthen the position of the city of Arkadag as a world center of science and education by creating an international research center for the popularization and study of the ancient, medieval, modern and contemporary history of Turkmenistan, archaeological, architectural monuments, and the implemented state policy.

Dear people!

The new era requires the expansion of the reforms being implemented, the building up of the educational potential of our society. In this context, I propose to hold meetings on issues of improving the spheres of science, education and culture, state youth policy by the end of this year.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The creation of forest zones within the framework of the adopted programs in the vicinity of the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, in the provinces, the National Tourist Zone “Avaza” on the Caspian coast, the construction of the Turkmen Lake “Altyn Asyr” in the center of the Karakum desert, other work carried out to ensure environmental safety, serve as a clear confirmation of the great importance attached in our country to environmental protection, the transformation of cities and villages into a flourishing oasis.

The state is carrying out targeted work in this area, effectively interacting with international organizations. In the future, we must continue this activity at an accelerated pace.

Dear people!

The transformations carried out in the economic sectors contribute to improving employment of the population.

In this regard, I consider it necessary to adopt the Concept of Development of the Labor Market of Turkmenistan until 2030. In my opinion, this Concept will be an important step in expanding cooperation in the field of employment with international organizations, foreign countries, in particular, in joining the conventions of the International Labor Organization.

The development of the financial market, the introduction of new types and methods of entrepreneurship are also a requirement of the times. The monetary, currency, financial and tax-budget systems, which are a solid foundation for the socio-economic development of the country, are being consistently improved.

Domestic businessmen are doing a great work to produce high-quality, competitive products, strengthen food security, and build modern industrial enterprises, cities, and villages.

In this regard, I consider the key tasks to be the adoption of the Strategy for the Development of the Financial Market until 2030, as well as the National Program for Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship, which will mark the beginning of a new stage of dynamic development of our country.

Dear participants of the meeting!

I propose to submit for consideration at the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, which will take place next year, draft Strategies for the country’s development in 2026-2052 in the following areas:

– foreign economic activity;

– public-private partnership;

– digital economy;

– transport diplomacy;

– cultural diplomacy;

– scientific and medical diplomacy;

– higher education,

as well as drafts of the Concept for the Development of the Intellectual Property System and the Program for the Support and Development of Physical Culture and Sports until 2030.

Dear compatriots!

In the future, in 2025, we will widely celebrate a significant date at the international level – the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

As you know, at the 63rd plenary meeting of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, 2025 was declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

In this regard, we believe that in the International Year of Peace and Trust, also marked by the 30th anniversary of the permanent neutrality of our independent state, the global task will be fostering cooperation and mutual understanding on the planet.

Neutrality is a doctrine that illuminates our endeavors at the global level, calling peoples to peace and cooperation, friendship and brotherhood, unity, and promoting humanism.

This doctrine gives energy to our people to achieve new frontiers, creating and building in the name of the great future of our native Fatherland.

Over the past 30 years, our neutral state, having accumulated rich experience in this area, has become a center of harmony and friendship.

Based on the legal status of neutrality, our country, as a responsible member of the world community and in the future, based on the philosophy of “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace”, will make a worthy contribution to the development of international relations!!!

Dear people!

The socio-political events are of great importance, inspiring the courageous people to great achievements and contributing to the strengthening of unity.

In this regard, it is necessary to continue the coordinated activities of the Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, ministries and industry departments, governorates, political parties, public associations to inspire our citizens to new successes. Our main task is to direct the inexhaustible energy of the people to the further prosperity of the country.

Dear compatriots!

Work is currently underway to develop the city of Arkadag and construct its second phase.

Great importance is attached to the establishment of healthy lifestyle principles in the country, including in the city of Arkadag, and ensuring that industrial and production facilities meet high environmental requirements.

The work carried out in the city by the enterprise “Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment” is evidence of this. The great undertakings are aimed at ensuring a happy future for citizens, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In March of this year, the third anniversary of the establishment of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care, committed to humane values, was solemnly celebrated.

Thanks to the Foundation’s generous support, the health of countless children in our independent country has been restored. With ample resources, this vital work will continue to benefit future generations.

Investing in the well-being of our children is investing in a brighter future for Turkmenistan. The efforts undertaken in this regard are instrumental in building a solid foundation for happiness and prosperity for both current and future generations of Turkmen citizens.

The high assessment of the Foundation’s activities at the international level is a clear confirmation that our country has accumulated exemplary experience in supporting and treating children kindly, and the successful implementation of the humane policy of an independent state.

Dear participants of Halk Maslahaty!

The Motherland is sacred, and the work carried out in its name is also sacred.

In this context, we must approach each task with passion and determination, striving to enhance the prestige of our sovereign Fatherland and accelerate its development. Working together with enthusiasm, let us embark on ambitious projects that will elevate our beloved homeland!

Dear compatriots!

In conclusion of my speech, I wish you and your native people good health, a happy and prosperous life! ///TDH, 24 September 2024