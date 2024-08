Central Asia has won 29 medals in the Paris Olympics. Uzbekistan is at 13th place overall with 13 medals including 8 Gold.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Uzbekistan 8 2 3 13 Kazakhstan 1 3 3 7 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 4 6 Tajikistan 0 0 3 3 Total 9 7 13 29

/// nCa, 13 August 2024