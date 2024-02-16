Turkmenistan’s Deputy FM met with the Director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 15 February 2024, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Director of the Sustainable Energy Department of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Dario Liguti.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy, sustainable energy and reduction of methane emissions were discussed, as well as the results of the «“Straight Talk”: Synergy between renewable energy sources and natural gas in Turkmenistan» meeting held in Ashgabat the day before, were noted.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the participation of the Turkmen side, led by the President of Turkmenistan, at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on the Climate Change COP-28 in Dubai and Turkmenistan’s commitment to solving global problems by joining the Global Methane Commitment.

Within this context, the parties mentioned the upcoming Global Methane Forum, which will be held in Geneva in March 2024, as well as a round table within the Forum to discuss measures to reduce methane emissions in Central Asia.

During the conversation, issues of interaction were also addressed in terms of UNECE proficient support in fields of solar and wind energy, along with the development and implementation of advanced energy storage and transmission technologies. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

 

 

