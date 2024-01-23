Kazakhstan Gears Up for Second Phase of Northern Aral Sea Restoration Project

News Central Asia (nCa)

Kazakhstan is preparing to launch the second phase of the project to restore the Northern Aral Sea.

Having completed a feasibility study that’s currently under state expertise, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is setting the stage for further collaboration with the World Bank.

This renewed partnership builds on significant progress achieved in 2023, with over 2 billion cubic meters of water channeled back into the Aral Sea.

Now, as Kazakhstan assumes the three-year chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), Minister of water resources and irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has outlined their strategic priorities.

Kazakhstan’s IFAS Chairmanship Priorities:

  • Water and Energy Cooperation Agreement: Securing a formal agreement on regional water and energy collaboration is paramount.
  • Cross-border Channel Automation: Implementing automated and digitalized management systems for transboundary waterways will enhance efficiency and transparency.
  • Preventing Water Scarcity: Proactive measures are crucial to address projected water shortages of up to 12-15 billion cubic meters by 2040. These include maximizing water retention within Kazakhstan, adopting water-saving technologies, and modernizing irrigation infrastructure.

First Vice Minister Bolat Bekniyaz confirmed the development of a detailed roadmap and the appointment of a Chair for the Fund’s Executive Committee.

The committee, to be based in Astana, will comprise two representatives from each member nation: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan. Full organizational arrangements are expected to be finalized by February. ///nCa, 23 January 2024

 

 

