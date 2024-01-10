78th UN General Assembly Document Feature Turkmenistan’s COP28 Positions

The national position statement on climate change and environmental security, made by the President of Turkmenistan during the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai on December 1-2, 2023, was published and distributed in the six official languages of the UN as an official document of the 78th session of the General Assembly.

The full text of the document can be found at the following link https://undocs.org/Home/Mobile?FinalSymbol=A/78/676

The statement was issued under the agenda items of the current UNGA session “Protection of global climate in the interests of present and future generations of mankind” and “Zone of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia”.

The document notably declares the accession of Turkmenistan to the Global Methane Pledge and the collaborative establishment, in partnership with UNEP, of a legal framework for inaugurating the UN Regional Center for Climate Technologies in Central Asia, based in Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 9 January 2024