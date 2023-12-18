Afghanistan and Uzbekistan renewed agreement on electricity purchase

On Friday, 15 December 2023, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan the renewed the annual electricity purchase agreement between two countries for 2024, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, main electric energy company in Afghanistan, reports.

The renewed agreement was signed on the sidelines of the visit by Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Muhammad Hanif Hamza and his accompanying technical delegation to Tashkent. The volume of supplies is not revealed.

They held a joint meeting with the Minister of Electricity of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and General Manager of the National Electricity Company (NEGO), Dadajan Isakulov.

During the meeting, DABS CEO expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan’s ongoing cooperation and highlighted issues like increasing electricity volume, reducing tariffs, facilitating visa acquisition for Breshna Sherkat technical staff, and advancing the Surkhan Pol-e-Khumri power project. Additionally, he emphasized the technical constraints hindering optimal electricity supply to Afghan public, industrial, commercial, and government facilities, urging timely solutions and increased power allocation.

In response, Mirzamahmudov acknowledged Uzbekistan’s temporary supply concerns due to technical issues addressed through emergency measures and power plant upgrades. He reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to supply electricity to Afghanistan once these temporary hurdles are overcome.

Mirzamahmudov expressed Uzbekistan’s interest in purchasing coal and oil from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is another important supplier of electricity. Recently, the Head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan direction of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Myrat Artykov, visited Kabul and met with the Acting Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Afghanistan, Abdul Latif Mansour. One of the goals of the visit was to coordinate issues related to the extension of the contract for the supply of Turkmen electricity to Afghanistan. ///nCa, 18 December 2023