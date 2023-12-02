OSCE organizes workshops on effective negotiation in Turkmenistan

Over forty young and future diplomats participated in OSCE-organized workshops on effective negotiation that took place from 29 November to 1 December 2023 in Ashgabat.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the workshops to promote OSCE best practices and mechanisms in conflict prevention and early warning among young and future diplomats in Turkmenistan and equip them with knowledge and skills necessary to maintain effective negotiation and advance their diplomacy proficiency.

“These training courses have become a hallmark of excellence, having been conducted successfully for several years running,” said William Leaf, Political Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“In a world that is increasingly interconnected, the ability to negotiate effectively is paramount, and this training course aims to equip the participants with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of international diplomacy,” added Leaf.

Dr. Sami Faltas from the Netherlands introduced participants to diplomatic negotiation and facilitated discussions on the qualities of a professional negotiator. Special attention was paid to multilateral negotiations, their types and instruments. Participants also practiced diplomacy and negotiation skills and took part in simulation exercise on multilateral negotiation.

“The knowledge and expertise gained through this training will enable the young and future diplomats to contribute more effectively to the efforts of neutral Turkmenistan in strengthening regional security,” stressed William Leaf.

The workshop for young diplomats brought together 14 officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the workshop for future diplomats brought together 27 senior students majoring international relations and law at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and International University for Humanity and Development. ///OSCE Ashgabat, 1 Dec 2023