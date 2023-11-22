Turkmenistan Ambassador Meets with Uzbek Senate Speaker to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 21 November, Tanzila Narbayeva, the Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (upper house of Uzbek Parliament), met with Shadurdy Meredov, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan.

The wide-ranging discussion delved into the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, rooted in their shared history, traditions, and values. The focus centered on the current state and promising prospects of trade, economic, social, cultural, humanitarian, and inter-parliamentary relations.

Leveraging inter-parliamentary cooperation, both sides exchanged valuable insights on facilitating the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries at all levels within the framework of parliamentary control. They also explored opportunities for exchanging experiences between committees in the field of lawmaking and establishing a dialogue between young parliamentarians.

Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, and the year 2022 witnessed a significant growth with mutual trade reaching approximately US 1 billion.

Recognizing the untapped potential for further growth, the sides emphasized the need to effectively utilize the activities of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation. Additionally, they advocated for expanding interregional collaboration to harness the full potential of economic ties.

In the realm of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Cultural Days have become a good tradition in both countries. The meeting highlighted the importance of launching new initiatives that foster cultural and spiritual understanding between the two peoples, elevating interstate humanitarian relations to new heights.

Equally significant was the emphasis on active cooperation in promoting gender equality and developing tourist destinations between the countries. ///nCa, 22 November 2023 [Photo credit – UzDaily.uz]

 

 

