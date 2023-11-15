Turkmenistan-UNEP MoU signing marks a significant milestone toward the establishment of the Regional Centre for Climate Technology for Central Asia

On November 13, 2023, The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan solidified their commitment to environmental conservation, protection, and sustainable development through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The document was signed by the Minister of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Mr. Charygeldi Babanyyazov and Ms. Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of the Industry and Economy Division of UNEP. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Rajiv Garg, Acting Director of Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN).

UNEP, a subsidiary organ of the United Nations, is recognized as a leading organization with a global mandate for the conservation, protection, enhancement, and support of nature and natural resources, including biological diversity. UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division provides solutions to decision-makers and helps change the business environment by offering platforms for dialogue and cooperation, innovative policy options, pilot projects and creative market mechanisms. Whereas the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan serves as the authorized agency for environmental protection in the country.

The MOU, entered into by the Ministry and UNEP, marks a significant step towards collaborative efforts to achieve common goals in the realm of environmental protection. The document outlines key areas of cooperation and understanding between the Parties, emphasizing the shared objectives related to the conservation, protection, enhancement, and support of nature and natural resources, including biological diversity, on a global scale. The signing of this Memorandum marks a significant milestone toward the establishment of the Regional Centre for Climate Technology for Central Asia with headquarters in Turkmenistan. Both UNEP and the Ministry express a collective desire to collaborate within their respective mandates to further common environmental goals.

This MOU builds upon the foundation laid by the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations in Turkmenistan on cooperation in the area of Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation, signed on December 11, 2021, and aligns with the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025. ///UN Turkmenistan, 14 Nov 2023

#UNEP, #Turkmenistan, #nature_protection, #environment