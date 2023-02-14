Tajikistan will co-host UN 2023 Water Conference next month. It will be first UN conference on water in almost 50 years.

The UN 2023 Water Conference will take place in New York, 22-24 March 2023. Its co-hosts are The Netherlands and Tajikistan.

The conference will focus on the Midterm Comprehensive Review of Implementation of the UN Decade for Action on Water and Sanitation (2018-2028). It aims to raise awareness of the global water crisis and decide on concerted action to achieve the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

With many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) off track, progress in implementation of Goal 6 (water and sanitation) is key to the achievement of other SDGs, particularly on health, food, gender equity, education, livelihoods, industry, climate and the environment.

UN 2023 Water Conference

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Water Action Agenda

The Concept Note on Water Action Agenda

The Conference will launch the Water Action Agenda as a main outcome, which represents the voluntary commitments at all levels, including by governments, institutions, and local communities. The Agenda will help mobilize action by governments, sectors and stakeholders to meet the global water-related goals and targets.

It will bring together 1200 stakeholders in the physical and online format.

The Conference will comprise an opening and a closing ceremony, six plenary meetings and five interactive dialogues, and the mandated outcome document of the Conference is a summary of its proceedings.

UN DESA, with the support of UN-Water, forms the secretariat for the Conference. The co-hosts of the Conference developed the Conference’ Vision Statement which states that the Conference and its preparatory process are based on three principles: Inclusive, Action-oriented and Cross-sectoral.

According to the Concept Note, the UN 2023 Water Conference is a unique opportunity for the world community. It is the first UN conference on water in almost 50 years and comes at a time when there are urgent needs for water action. The world is facing unprecedented challenges, including the devastating impacts of climate change, the looming food crisis and the on-going battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Water can help to solve these crises; for example, water is instrumental for mitigation as well as adaptation in tackling the climate crisis. The Conference needs to mobilize all sectors, actors and countries and create the political momentum needed to act. The Conference will unite the world to combat the global water challenges.

“The UN 2023 Water Conference in March must result in a bold Water Action Agenda that gives our world’s lifeblood the commitment it deserves.” António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. /// nCa, 14 February 2023