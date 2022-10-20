The Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Turkmenistan announces the vacancy for “National Consultant on conducting legal assessment”

News Central Asia (nCa)

 IOM Turkmenistan invites interested individuals who are well-suited to apply for the position.

We would appreciate if you could circulate the position announcement in order to bring it to the attention of candidates who might be interested and qualified.

The detailed Post description of the position can be found at the UN website at the following link https://turkmenistan.un.org/en/203637-national-consultant-conducting-legal-assessment  in the Jobs section.

Interested candidates must submit Personal History Form and resume in a sealed envelope stating the code “IOM-ASB- 2022-10”. Applicants are also encouraged to apply via e-mail their applications at registry.tm@undp.org by COB 26 October 2022, 18:00.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and advance to the next stage of the selection process. ///IOM Turkmenistan

