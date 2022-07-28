Turkmenistan adopts law on dog breeding and cynological activities

Ramilya Delmuhametova

In recent years, Turkmenistan has done a lot of work to preserve the genetic fund of the Turkmen shepherd dogs. The next step to protect this breed of dogs has been taken with the signing of the Law of Turkmenistan “On dog breeding and cynological activities” on 24 July 2022 by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

It defines the legal, economic and organizational issues of the development of dog breeding and cynological activities. This Law regulates relations arising from the breeding and use of dogs.

This Law consists of 9 chapters or 42 articles, which highlights in detail the basic concepts, the goals of improving selection and breeding activities. The law focuses on the rules for treating dogs, including ownerless ones.

Trapping of ownerless dogs is possible only by specially created groups. The stray dogs can be caught with the aim of returning the dog to the owner, if the owner is unknown, then with the aim of placing it in a shelter. It is not allowed to keep dogs in places that do not meet veterinary, sanitary, zootechnical and environmental requirements.

The objects of dog breeding and cynological activities include dogs, dog owners, temporary dog owners, shelters, stations for the temporary keeping of dogs, veterinary stations, grounds for free walking of dogs, dog sports complexes and other facilities.

The foreign citizens permanently residing in Turkmenistan, and stateless persons are eligible to be subject of dog breeding and cynological activities.

Owner’s dogs and service dogs in Turkmenistan are liable to passportization. The dog’s passport indicates the dog’s name, date of birth, gender, breed, color and information about its owner. Information about veterinary activities carried out by veterinary specialists is also mentioned.

The permission from the authorized body should be obtained for export of dogs from the territory of Turkmenistan.

Persons guilty of violating the legislation on dog breeding and cynological activities, who have committed the deliberate killing of dogs or caused injuries, are liable in accordance with the legislation of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 27 July 2022