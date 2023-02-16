FAO representatives get acquainted with the traditions of animal husbandry in Turkmenistan

Experts of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the field of small cattle breeding Eran Raisman and Yuri Nesterov pay a visit to Turkmenistan from 12 to 18 February 2023, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the practiced traditions of livestock farming, processing of sheep and wool products, the scheme of planned preventive and therapeutic veterinary measures aimed at preserving the livestock of small cattle.

The program of the visit includes technical consultations with the departments of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the State Association “Turkmenhaly” [Turkmen carpet], the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

FAO experts have already met with the staff of the Central Veterinary Laboratory at the State Veterinary Service, as well as held consultations with scientists and a seminar with students of the S.A.Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University.

The lecturers shared the latest international practices of breeding small cattle, considered the possibilities of their application in the conditions of Turkmenistan.

The effects of climate change were discussed in relation to any aspects of animal husbandry. This is because the current processes and the climatic transformational elements, which affect not only the temperature regime but also the quality of feed and water and adjust the epizootic condition, have an impact on the state of agrobiodiversity.

During the meeting, Charymurat Arazov, head of the epidemiological department of the Scientific and Production Center for Livestock, said: “Over the past years, eight biopreparations have been developed for the diagnosis and prevention of brucellosis in different species of agricultural animals. Most of the new products have already been approved by the Main State Service “Türkmenstandartlary” and introduced into veterinary practice. Also, vaccines against this disease are produced by order of the State Veterinary Service, their volume fully meets the demand of the domestic market.”

The visit of FAO representatives was organized as part of the regional project “Improving the efficiency of small cattle farming to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions”, which covers Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Cooperation between FAO and Turkmenistan is developing on the basis of the Cooperation Framework Program for 2021-2025. Currently, Turkmenistan is participating in the implementation of five regional projects aimed at the introduction of advanced technologies, land reclamation, agricultural production in conditions of land salinization, the introduction of innovative solutions and modern scientific approaches in aquaculture and other areas.///nCa, 16 February 2023