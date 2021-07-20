Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 9

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

Poverty was not formed in a couple of days, therefore, it is objectively impossible to eliminate it within a short period of time. To do a decent job of helping low-income people and developing poor areas, you must act confidently and as firmly as if you were pressing rocks into the ground, as well and as forcefully as if you were squeezing iron, leaving marks on metal. It is necessary to carry out this work in the spirit of “hammering in nails” and to bring to the end every business started.

It is necessary to exclude formalism and provide effective assistance to people and regions in real need. This work must be concrete, the process of eliminating poverty must be thorough, and its results must be real. It is necessary that the fruits of the fight against poverty really receive the recognition of the masses and withstand the test of practice and time.

The solemn promise of the Chinese Communist Party is that low-income people and poor areas will be able to join the society of universal average prosperity by joining the population of the entire country. Despite the complexity and laboriousness of the task, this promise must be kept.

The elimination of poverty, the improvement of the life of the people, the achievement of universal prosperity – these are the basic requirements of socialism. We must pay special attention to ensuring that in the process of fully building a moderately prosperous society and on the path to achieving universal prosperity, not a single person is left “out of the box”. Enabling people to live better lives is the starting point and ultimate goal of all our work.

Have we reached the overall average prosperity or not? The answer to this question depends on whether or not ordinary villagers are free from poverty. Will the people be able to achieve prosperity? It depends on the activities of cadres. Escaping poverty and removing the “poor” label is not a final stop, but a starting point to a new life and the struggle for happiness.

Increasing the effective consequence of eliminating poverty, it is necessary to adhere to the course of targeted assistance. A decisive fight against poverty should focus on precision and focus, firmly implement targeted personal support and poverty eradication activities, and in this context adhere to the 6 principles of targeting: targeted assistance, targeted allocation of tasks , targeted use of funds, targeted application of measures in relation to each family, targeted selection of cadres (first secretaries) in accordance with the situation in a particular locality, as well as to achieve targeted effects of getting rid of poverty. At the same time, it is necessary to regulate the following issues: who should be provided assistance, who and how will provide it, and how to end poverty. It is necessary to deal not with surface irrigation, but with point irrigation, you cannot go with a grenade on fleas, but develop measures taking into account the realities of specific villages, families, people, and prescribe a medicine in accordance with a specific disease and conduct targeted therapy; as a result, by looking at the root of every problem, ensuring that poverty reduction is on target.

Providing targeted assistance to those in need is a miracle cure for victory in the fight against poverty. In this regard, the course of helping the poor through development is a striking characteristic of the path for poverty reduction with Chinese characteristics. Only by clarifying the issues of how to help those in need and choosing the right “medicine”, we will be able to uproot the very “root” of poverty. The closer the victory in the fight against poverty is, the more efforts we must put into this work, in no way allowing the desire for quick success and false political results.

In the matter of fully building a moderately prosperous society, we must not leave “overboard” any nationality of our multinational country. It is necessary to actively create conditions and do everything possible to accelerate socio-economic development in areas where national minorities and national regions live, so that the fruits of reforms and development reach the widest circle of citizens in a more equitable format, and the masses living in national regions receive continuous real benefits.

The Chinese Communist Party has unprecedented potential in the areas of political leadership, party organization and function, is the most reliable leadership force that unites and leads people to overcome difficulties and inspires courageous movement forward. In the great fight against poverty, a spirit of poverty eradication develops, which is characterized by “the unanimity of the top and bottom, the use of all the best cadres, the use of targeted and effective measures, pioneering and innovation, overcoming difficulties and justifying the trust of the people.”

To eliminate poverty, it is necessary to provide assistance to low-income people to improve their overall intellectual development. Educational success is a critical element of a program to help those in need. Every effort should be made to ensure that children from poor families can fairly receive a quality education, at least master one useful skill at a sufficiently good level so as not to lose on the starting line, passing poverty from generation to generation.

Without ensuring an overall average prosperity in the old revolutionary regions, especially without ridding the low-income population of these regions from poverty, the goal set for the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, that is, the complete construction of a moderately prosperous society, should not be considered fully achieved.