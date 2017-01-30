EXPO-2017 bolsters economy, industry of Kazakhstan, highlights Central Asia on world map

Ashgabat, 30 January 2017 (nCa) — The EXPO-2017, to be held in Astana from 10 June 2017 to 10 September 2017, is a great booster for the economy and industry of Kazakhstan. It is also the occasion to highlight Central Asia on the world map.

More than 112 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed participation in the landmark event.

Because of the EXPO-2017, the New York Times has mentioned Kazakhstan at the 26th place in the recommended list of countries to visit in 2017.

Some of the benefits of hosting EXPO are tangible and some are intangible, and both are enormous in nature and scope.

For example, designing a pavilion for the EXPO is a unique science and art. Analytical study of the hows-and-whys of a pavilion is a great educational experience. As each pavilion takes shape on the ground, Kazakhstan and the rest of Central Asia can learn how the advanced economies with sizeable export market share prefer to showcase and promote their products and services, how they make the sales pitch and how they try tailoring their offers to meet the requirements of each client.

The benefits of hosting EXPO-2017 are multifarious and several of them are long-term in nature.

The student volunteers and guides have been given proficiency training in the Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese, French, Turkish and other languages. These multi-linguists will be a great asset for Kazakhstan. In addition to the languages, they have attended special classes in the geography, history and economy of Kazakhstan and the world.

Kazakhstan will use the occasion to display its tourism potential. The Baikonur, the world-famous cosmodrome, would be open for the visitors.

The pre-exhibition tasks such as rebuilding of the international exhibition grounds, the pavilion spaces and structures, the unified service centre, the accreditation and media centre, the arrangement of rental housing, the transportation and security have been completed.

The EXPO-2017 is a matter of national pride. The governorates (akims) of all the provinces and regions have signed memorandums of cooperation with the management of the EXPO. Some 322 domestic companies have signed contracts worth Tenge 48.9 billion. More than 50000 jobs have been created in the country. In the shape of sponsor frees, funds equivalent to Euro 126 million have been received. The investments are Tenge 211 billion.

The theme of the EXPO-2017 is Future Energy. It is apt that such a theme has been chosen for this event because Kazakhstan has the highest per capital potential for alternative energies in the world. With its vast lands, plenty of sunlight and strong wind corridors, Kazakhstan has all the requisites for becoming a significant exporter of green energies.

Future Energy is a theme that unites the world for the sake of a better tomorrow. The EXPO is the moment to share the vision, experience and knowledge.

For instance, the Pacific Alliance (Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Barbados) will be there at the EXPO to show their successes in the generation and use of renewable energies. The mining industry of Chile is running heavily on the wind and solar energy. Peru, a country rich in hydrocarbon resources, is focused on solar, wind and geothermal energies. Colombia has developed its own car that works on solar energy, and is developing alternative energies. Mexico, an oil producing country, is investing in alternative energies.

In the same region, Costa Rica, has emerged as a leader in alternative energies. Up to 90% of energy is derived from the alternative sources.

It is important to underscore here that 2017 is the first year that cost of power generation from renewable – mainly solar and wind energy – has become equal to or less than the conventional methods of producing electricity by burning hydrocarbons. The main challenge is how to transfer the energy from the point of generation to the point of consumption.

The EXPO-2017 with the theme ‘Future Energy’ would be an excellent platform to bring the world experts together to join hands for global solutions.

There are so many additional benefits of this exhibition – Kazakhstan and the rest of Central Asia has nearly 100% literacy rate, the region is rich in resources, the political system is stable, there is peace and the tradition of hospitality and cooperation. With EXPO-2017 the opportunities will unlock for all sides.

EXPO-2017 website – https://expo2017astana.com/en/