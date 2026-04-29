China Proposes 300 MW Solar Power Project to Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is considering a proposal from China for the construction of a solar power plant. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Serdar Saparov, during the Turkmen-Chinese Business Forum held in Ashgabat on 29 April 2026.

“We highly value our partnership with the People’s Republic of China. Currently, we are reviewing a proposal from the Chinese company PowerChina to build solar power plants with a capacity of 300 megawatts,” Saparov stated.

He also emphasized that the company is offering favorable long-term credit facilities as part of the project’s implementation.

In recent years, in order to meet the requirements of international conventions joined by Turkmenistan, the country has set a course toward adopting renewable energy sources and reducing harmful emissions.

“In the western region of the country, a 10-megawatt combined solar-wind power plant in the Gyzylarbat district of Balkan province is already prepared for commissioning. The launch of this facility will symbolize the start of large-scale green energy implementation in our industry,” the Deputy Minister said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Turkmenistan currently operates 11 power plants with a total installed capacity of 7,000 megawatts.

“Such potential allows us not only to reliably supply domestic consumers but also to annually increase the volume of electricity exports to neighboring countries,” the speaker underscored.

Regarding key projects and international cooperation, he highlighted the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage power line project, the Turkmen segment of which was realized with the active involvement of foreign investors.

The Deputy Minister also cited the ring energy system connecting Ahal–Balkan, Ahal–Mary, and Balkan–Dashoguz as another significant achievement. Companies China also actively participated in this project. /// nCa, 29 April 2026