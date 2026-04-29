UGS, Digitalization, and Technology: Turkmenistan Invites Chinese Partners to Implement Mega-Projects in the Oil and Gas Sector

Elvira Kadyrova

The development of the super-giant Galkynysh field and promising areas for partnership in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector became the central theme of the speech delivered by Murat Archayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Concern “Türkmengaz,” at the Turkmen-Chinese Business Forum in Ashgabat.

Galkynysh: The Foundation of Energy Stability

According to the latest estimates by the independent company GaffneyCline, the reserves of the Galkynysh field (including the Garakel and Yashlar structures) amount to a staggering 27.4 trillion cubic meters of gas.

Archayev reported that the first phase of field development is already successfully operational: three gas processing plants with a total capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year are functioning normally.

A key event of the year was the signing of a contract with China for the design and development of the fourth phase of Galkynysh development, with a production capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year. Notably, Turkmenistan is implementing this project using its own funds.

Priority on Chinese Technologies and Equipment

The Deputy Chairman of “Türkmengaz” highly praised the reliability of Chinese equipment. As an example, he cited the construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) pipeline, where more than 200 units of specialized construction machinery from leading PRC brands, such as Zoomlion and SANY, are operating effectively.

According to Archayev, Turkmenistan sees further potential for cooperation in the following categories:

Heavy construction and earthmoving machinery, drilling equipment, drilling rigs, blowout preventers, and drilling tools.

Tubular goods: drill pipes, tubing, and large-diameter pipes for main gas pipelines.

Process equipment for gas treatment and processing facilities, welding and insulation materials, and spare parts for existing facilities.

All procurement is conducted through open tender procedures, and Archayev invited Chinese manufacturers to participate in the bidding.

Strategic Horizons: UGS and Digital Transformation

New vectors of cooperation were identified as follows:

Underground Gas Storage (UGS): Turkmenistan plans to create modern facilities to ensure flexibility in export supplies. “The project is being considered in an EPC contract format, involving a qualified contractor with proven experience in the design and construction of projects of this scale,” Archayev stated.

Digitalization: “Türkmengaz” aims to implement real-time well monitoring systems, predictive analytics, automated control systems, and integrated field management platforms. “We are open to pilot implementations and the scaling of successful solutions,” the speaker emphasized.

Invitation to OGT 2026

In closing, Murat Archayev invited forum participants to the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT-2026). The forum will be held in Ashgabat in October 2026 and will serve as the primary platform for securing direct contracts and establishing business ties in B2B and B2G formats.

“Türkmengaz is committed to continuing and deepening cooperation with Chinese partners based on twenty years of accumulated experience. We invite practical engagement in all designated areas,” the Deputy Head of the State Concern concluded. ///nCa, 29 April 2026