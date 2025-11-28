UNRCCA Convenes Fifteenth Annual Meeting with Deputy Foreign Ministers of Central Asian States in Almaty

The fifteenth annual Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian states, convened by the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), was held in Almaty on 27–28 November 2025. The event gathered the high-level officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Given the continued relevance of Afghanistan for regional peace and stability, the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, representing the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), also participated.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA, Mr. Kaha Imnadze, noted in his statement that countries across the region continue to deepen their cooperation. He specifically emphasized the border agreement signed this year between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which create new opportunities for regional engagement. He also reaffirmed UNRCCA’s commitment to supporting the Central Asian states in their efforts toward preventive diplomacy and regional collaboration.

The meeting served as a platform for exchanging views on the key challenges facing Central Asia and potential ways to address them. Participants discussed a range of issues, including climate change and transboundary water management, preventing violent extremism and combating terrorism, as well as the implications of developments in Afghanistan for the region. The new UNRCCA Programme of Action for 2026–2030 and the new UNRCCA Water Strategy were also presented. In addition, participants considered how the UN Regional Centre could further enhance its support for preventive diplomacy, including by promoting a greater role for women and youth in decision-making processes.

As part of the event, UNRCCA hosted the seventh regional dialogue between high-level officials and young people from the Central Asian states. Participants of the UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy shared their perspectives on regional cooperation, emphasizing priorities important to the younger generation.

The next annual meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers is tentatively scheduled to take place at the end of 2026 in Tajikistan. ///UNRCCA, 28 November 2025