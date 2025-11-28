Turkmenistan launches “Immune Patrol”: WHO’s innovative educational health game for children

Ashgabat, November 26, 2025 – The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Turkmenistan together with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan (MoET) and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT), presented “Immune Patrol,” an innovative digital game platform for secondary school students.

Representatives from the MoET, MoHMIT, the Institute of Education, and several UN agencies, along with biology teachers from pilot schools, national education specialists, and key partners from the education and health sectors, participated in the event, demonstrating the country’s strong commitment to advancing digital learning and promoting public health.

Experts from the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) and the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan shared experiences from countries where the Immune Patrol has already been successfully introduced, demonstrating its effectiveness in boosting student engagement and improving understanding of complex health topics. Participants were acquainted with the Immune Patrol platform, which includes six modules combining digital games, classroom activities, animated content, and hands-on simulations. The platform helps school children grasp the principles of a healthy lifestyle, the basics of immunology, and how vaccines protect the body. It also aims to develop children’s critical-thinking skills so they can confidently interpret medical information and recognize misinformation—an increasingly essential skill in today’s digital environment.

This initiative is being implemented within the WHO–European Union Joint Project on Response to the COVID-19 Crisis in Central Asia (Phase II), which supports countries in improving health literacy, strengthening community resilience, and promoting evidence-based public health practices.

The Immune Patrol digital platform is expected to be integrated into Turkmenistan’s school education system, helping raise health awareness and strengthen confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. In the long term, this initiative aims to improve public health and equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills needed to lead healthy and safe lives. ///nCa, 28 November 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)