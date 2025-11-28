Turkmenistan Explores Strengthening Social Protection through CODI Assessment

28 November 2025, Ashgabat — Last week, representatives from government ministries, state agencies, universities, and civil society came together for a four-day national workshop to review early findings from an assessment of Turkmenistan’s social protection system. The assessment, supported by UNICEF and in partnership with the ILO and World Bank, used the Inter-Agency Social Protection Assessment Core Diagnostic Instrument (CODI).

The workshop provided a space to discuss results, explore reform options, and plan next steps to make social protection programs more inclusive, resilient, and effective.

The assessment examines how well the current system meets the needs of children, families, and vulnerable groups, and how it contributes to national development goals. It looked at key issues such as improving living standards, reducing rural-urban gaps, supporting families, and ensuring fair access to services. Governance, financial sustainability, operational efficiency, and the ability to reach those most in need were the foundational criteria for assessment.

Experts from social protection, health, education, finance, labor, and local authorities used the CODI process to engage in an evidence-based dialogue on the strengths and opportunities for further improvement and innovation in Turkmenistan’s system.

Participants emphasized the importance of continued collaboration among ministries and institutions, unified data systems, and strengthened coordination to support families facing multiple vulnerabilities. The assessment will inform reform priorities such as expanding family-support services, improving social security, increasing access to affordable housing and healthcare, and enhancing opportunities for youth, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen social protection reflect its commitment to ensuring that all children and families—especially those most in need—have access to timely, fair, and quality support. UNICEF will continue working with national partners to support long-term social development and well-being. ///nCa, 28 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)