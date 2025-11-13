Report: Türkmentel-2025 and ITTC-2025 International Forums in Ashgabat

nCa Report

Date: 12–14 November 2025

Location: Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

General Introduction

On 12 November 2025, Ashgabat launched two landmark international events under a single roof for the first time:

Türkmentel-2025 – the 18th International Exhibition and Scientific Conference on Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies, and Broadcasting Equipment. ITTC-2025 – the inaugural International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2025”.

Organized by Turkmenistan’s consolidated transport and communications complex with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the joint forum deliberately merges digital transformation with transport-logistics development. This synergy reflects Turkmenistan’s strategic vision to create a “Digital Silk Road” while establishing itself as Central Asia’s premier transit hub linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

More than 80 foreign companies from 20+ countries (including Huawei, Nokia, IBM, Thales, Mitsubishi, China Exim Bank, UNDP, ITU, IRU, RCC) and 350+ delegations participated. The three-day program (12–14 November) featured plenary sessions, parallel tracks, B2B meetings, the Fintech Forum, UN-backed International Startup Forum, ITU AI-in-governance seminar, and the “Digital Solution 2025” youth innovation contest.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s opening address (read by Deputy Prime Minister Mammetkhan Chakyev) underscored the forums’ role in modernizing the economy, leveraging Turkmenistan’s geo-economic position, and accelerating the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy 2026–2028.

Key Strategic Messages from Turkmen Leadership

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Highlighted ongoing East–West and North–South infrastructure mega-projects (Serhetabat–Herat fiber-optic line, Turgundi–Herat railway, Arkadag smart city).

Stressed 5G rollout in Arkadag (launched on the city’s 2nd anniversary) as a milestone.

Positioned digital economy as the driver of quality growth across all sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Mammetkhan Chakyev

Declared open-door policy : ready to consider any concrete investment proposal on mutually beneficial terms.

: ready to consider on mutually beneficial terms. Over 80 foreign companies and 350 delegations prove Turkmenistan’s investment attractiveness.

Arkadag smart city = living proof of integrated digital + green + communications technologies.

Minister of Communications Khadzhimurat Khudaygulyev

Presented the new Concept 2026–2028 with flagship initiatives:

Nationwide 5G expansion (Arkadag already operational).

(Arkadag already operational). AI Competence Center at Turkmentelecom.

at Turkmentelecom. Pilot AI projects in education (adaptive learning), healthcare (diagnostics), agriculture (yield forecasting).

Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable (Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan) and Serhetabat–Herat southern digital corridor.

(Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan) and southern digital corridor. X-Road interdepartmental platform (10 ministries already connected; citizen portal imminent).

interdepartmental platform (10 ministries already connected; citizen portal imminent). State Cybersecurity Service fully operational.

International Partners’ Commitments & Praise

Organization / Speaker Key Statements & Commitments RCC Executive Committee – Alexey Borodin Turkmenistan’s ICT + transport focus strengthens entire Central Asia. Energy-rich nations have natural advantage in AI & big-data. Called for joint regulatory frameworks for generative AI. Tajiktelecom CEO – Bakhtovar Abdusattorzoda Digitalization = backbone of sustainable logistics and education transformation in landlocked countries. Huawei – Han Xiaoping Confirmed participation in Arkadag Phase II; pledged long-term partnership for 5G, smart-city, and network modernization under presidential leadership. UNDP – Narine Sahakyan Turkmenistan ready for “smart connectivity” (people + goods + data). UNDP supports DPI, digital ecosystems, inclusive transformation, e-ID, e-signature, and green-digital logistics. Assisted drafting 2026–2028 Digital Economy Program. IRU Secretary General – Umberto de Pretto (video) Praised Turkmenistan’s global leadership in TIR digitalization, e-CMR, priority TIR lanes at borders, and UN-initiated World Sustainable Transport Day (26 November). Export-Import Bank of China – Han Xiaoping Ready to finance transport, digital integration, and smart-logistics projects; views Turkmenistan as key Eurasian hub. ITU, IBM, Nokia, Thales, Mitsubishi Active exhibitors; multiple MoUs expected on AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, satellite systems, and CO₂-capture logistics tech.

Core Thematic Tracks

Digital Transformation Block

Role of AI, big data, blockchain, fintech, 5G, cloud.

Smart & secure infrastructure.

Startup ecosystem & funding (UN International Startup Forum).

“Digital Solution 2025” youth contest (AI, robotics, digital medicine).

Transport & Transit Corridors Block

Investment opportunities in East–West & North–South corridors.

Multimodal routes & regional connectivity.

Innovation & digitalization in logistics (e-CMR, TIR digitalization).

Green logistics & emissions reduction via smart routing.

Supporting Events

13 Nov : Fintech Forum (with UK’s Dialogue Events Ltd).

: Fintech Forum (with UK’s Dialogue Events Ltd). 14 Nov : ITU seminar “From Digital Registries to AI in Public Administration”.

: ITU seminar “From Digital Registries to AI in Public Administration”. Awards ceremony for youth innovation contest.

Flagship Projects Showcased

Arkadag Smart City – 5G, green tech, digital governance benchmark. Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable (Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan). Serhetabat–Herat digital & railway corridor (Afghanistan link). X-Road national data-exchange layer (10 ministries live; citizen portal 2026). 8 DWDM fiber-optic highways already operational with neighbors. AI Competence Center (Turkmentelecom) – upcoming. State Cybersecurity Service – fully functional.

Investment Climate & Opportunities

Open invitation for concrete proposals in transport infrastructure, digital corridors, 5G, AI hubs, fintech, and green logistics.

for concrete proposals in transport infrastructure, digital corridors, 5G, AI hubs, fintech, and green logistics. Legal & economic guarantees under open-door policy.

under open-door policy. Priority lanes for TIR trucks at all major borders.

at all major borders. e-CMR protocol signed (paperless cross-border consignment).

signed (paperless cross-border consignment). World Sustainable Transport Day (UN resolution initiated by Turkmenistan).

Conclusion

The joint Türkmentel-2025 and ITTC-2025 forums mark a pivotal moment: Turkmenistan is no longer just an energy-rich transit state but an emerging digital-transport nexus of Eurasia.

By fusing cutting-edge ICT with multimodal corridors, launching the 2026–2028 Digital Economy Concept, and securing firm commitments from Huawei, China Exim Bank, UNDP, ITU, IRU, and RCC, Ashgabat has sent an unequivocal message:

Turkmenistan is open for business in the AI-driven, 5G-connected, green-logistics future.

The next 72 hours (13–14 November) will see concrete agreements, MoUs, and investment deals that will shape Central Asia’s digital and logistical landscape for decades to come. /// nCa, 13 November 2025

Some pictures from the twin event: