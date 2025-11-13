Report: Türkmentel-2025 and ITTC-2025 International Forums in Ashgabat

nCa Report
Date: 12–14 November 2025
Location: Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
General Introduction
On 12 November 2025, Ashgabat launched two landmark international events under a single roof for the first time:
- Türkmentel-2025 – the 18th International Exhibition and Scientific Conference on Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies, and Broadcasting Equipment.
- ITTC-2025 – the inaugural International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2025”.
Organized by Turkmenistan’s consolidated transport and communications complex with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the joint forum deliberately merges digital transformation with transport-logistics development. This synergy reflects Turkmenistan’s strategic vision to create a “Digital Silk Road” while establishing itself as Central Asia’s premier transit hub linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
More than 80 foreign companies from 20+ countries (including Huawei, Nokia, IBM, Thales, Mitsubishi, China Exim Bank, UNDP, ITU, IRU, RCC) and 350+ delegations participated. The three-day program (12–14 November) featured plenary sessions, parallel tracks, B2B meetings, the Fintech Forum, UN-backed International Startup Forum, ITU AI-in-governance seminar, and the “Digital Solution 2025” youth innovation contest.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s opening address (read by Deputy Prime Minister Mammetkhan Chakyev) underscored the forums’ role in modernizing the economy, leveraging Turkmenistan’s geo-economic position, and accelerating the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy 2026–2028.
Key Strategic Messages from Turkmen Leadership
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
- Highlighted ongoing East–West and North–South infrastructure mega-projects (Serhetabat–Herat fiber-optic line, Turgundi–Herat railway, Arkadag smart city).
- Stressed 5G rollout in Arkadag (launched on the city’s 2nd anniversary) as a milestone.
- Positioned digital economy as the driver of quality growth across all sectors.
Deputy Prime Minister Mammetkhan Chakyev
- Declared open-door policy: ready to consider any concrete investment proposal on mutually beneficial terms.
- Over 80 foreign companies and 350 delegations prove Turkmenistan’s investment attractiveness.
- Arkadag smart city = living proof of integrated digital + green + communications technologies.
Minister of Communications Khadzhimurat Khudaygulyev
Presented the new Concept 2026–2028 with flagship initiatives:
- Nationwide 5G expansion (Arkadag already operational).
- AI Competence Center at Turkmentelecom.
- Pilot AI projects in education (adaptive learning), healthcare (diagnostics), agriculture (yield forecasting).
- Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable (Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan) and Serhetabat–Herat southern digital corridor.
- X-Road interdepartmental platform (10 ministries already connected; citizen portal imminent).
- State Cybersecurity Service fully operational.
International Partners’ Commitments & Praise
|Organization / Speaker
|Key Statements & Commitments
|RCC Executive Committee – Alexey Borodin
|Turkmenistan’s ICT + transport focus strengthens entire Central Asia. Energy-rich nations have natural advantage in AI & big-data. Called for joint regulatory frameworks for generative AI.
|Tajiktelecom CEO – Bakhtovar Abdusattorzoda
|Digitalization = backbone of sustainable logistics and education transformation in landlocked countries.
|Huawei – Han Xiaoping
|Confirmed participation in Arkadag Phase II; pledged long-term partnership for 5G, smart-city, and network modernization under presidential leadership.
|UNDP – Narine Sahakyan
|Turkmenistan ready for “smart connectivity” (people + goods + data). UNDP supports DPI, digital ecosystems, inclusive transformation, e-ID, e-signature, and green-digital logistics. Assisted drafting 2026–2028 Digital Economy Program.
|IRU Secretary General – Umberto de Pretto (video)
|Praised Turkmenistan’s global leadership in TIR digitalization, e-CMR, priority TIR lanes at borders, and UN-initiated World Sustainable Transport Day (26 November).
|Export-Import Bank of China – Han Xiaoping
|Ready to finance transport, digital integration, and smart-logistics projects; views Turkmenistan as key Eurasian hub.
|ITU, IBM, Nokia, Thales, Mitsubishi
|Active exhibitors; multiple MoUs expected on AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, satellite systems, and CO₂-capture logistics tech.
Core Thematic Tracks
Digital Transformation Block
- Role of AI, big data, blockchain, fintech, 5G, cloud.
- Smart & secure infrastructure.
- Startup ecosystem & funding (UN International Startup Forum).
- “Digital Solution 2025” youth contest (AI, robotics, digital medicine).
Transport & Transit Corridors Block
- Investment opportunities in East–West & North–South corridors.
- Multimodal routes & regional connectivity.
- Innovation & digitalization in logistics (e-CMR, TIR digitalization).
- Green logistics & emissions reduction via smart routing.
Supporting Events
- 13 Nov: Fintech Forum (with UK’s Dialogue Events Ltd).
- 14 Nov: ITU seminar “From Digital Registries to AI in Public Administration”.
- Awards ceremony for youth innovation contest.
Flagship Projects Showcased
- Arkadag Smart City – 5G, green tech, digital governance benchmark.
- Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable (Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan).
- Serhetabat–Herat digital & railway corridor (Afghanistan link).
- X-Road national data-exchange layer (10 ministries live; citizen portal 2026).
- 8 DWDM fiber-optic highways already operational with neighbors.
- AI Competence Center (Turkmentelecom) – upcoming.
- State Cybersecurity Service – fully functional.
Investment Climate & Opportunities
- Open invitation for concrete proposals in transport infrastructure, digital corridors, 5G, AI hubs, fintech, and green logistics.
- Legal & economic guarantees under open-door policy.
- Priority lanes for TIR trucks at all major borders.
- e-CMR protocol signed (paperless cross-border consignment).
- World Sustainable Transport Day (UN resolution initiated by Turkmenistan).
Conclusion
The joint Türkmentel-2025 and ITTC-2025 forums mark a pivotal moment: Turkmenistan is no longer just an energy-rich transit state but an emerging digital-transport nexus of Eurasia.
By fusing cutting-edge ICT with multimodal corridors, launching the 2026–2028 Digital Economy Concept, and securing firm commitments from Huawei, China Exim Bank, UNDP, ITU, IRU, and RCC, Ashgabat has sent an unequivocal message:
Turkmenistan is open for business in the AI-driven, 5G-connected, green-logistics future.
The next 72 hours (13–14 November) will see concrete agreements, MoUs, and investment deals that will shape Central Asia’s digital and logistical landscape for decades to come. /// nCa, 13 November 2025
Some pictures from the twin event: