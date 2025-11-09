A delegation from Turkmenistan participated in the 2nd International Conference on Public Administration in Moscow

On 6-7 November 2025, a delegation from Turkmenistan, led by A. Annamuradov, Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan, participated in the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference on Public Administration. The event, organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, brought together 3,000 participants from seven countries.

The conference included discussions of key issues related to the integration of scientific research and advanced technologies into management decision-making, an exchange of experiences and best practices between scientists, government officials, and business representatives, and the development of proposals for improving the training system for government personnel and developing mechanisms for interaction between science and government.

Speaking at the plenary session “Global Trends and Best Practices in Public Administration,” A. Annamuradov spoke in detail about the activities of the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan, which provides all the necessary conditions for the training, retraining, and advanced training of senior management and civil servants, as well as their professional development in line with the demands of the times.

On 7 November, A. Annamuradov met with A. Komissarov, Rector of the Presidential Academy of Russia.

Emphasizing the importance of the existing bilateral cooperation agreement, the parties discussed the implementation of joint educational programs for continuing professional education of civil servants and the personnel reserve of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, improving the professional training of faculty, and conducting joint research. ///nCa, 9 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia)