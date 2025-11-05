Turkmenistan Strengthens the Development of a Creative and Innovative Economy

A new Department for the Development of Turkmenistan’s Creative and Innovative Economy has been established within the Union of Economists of Turkmenistan. In his welcoming remarks, Chairman of the Union of Economists of Turkmenistan, Yuri Aronsky, emphasized that in the era of revival of a new epoch under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is confidently pursuing a constructive path based on the principles of sustainable development. State policy is aimed at unlocking human potential, ensuring high social standards, and providing a decent quality of life for the population.

Special attention is given to innovation as a key tool for addressing global challenges. At the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), held in Turkmenistan in August 2025, the President of Turkmenistan highlighted the strategic focus on innovation and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 9 — the development of infrastructure, industrialization, and innovation.

In this context, the decision was made to establish the Department of Creative and Innovative Economy within the Union of Economists of Turkmenistan, which will contribute to the modernization and diversification of the national economy.

On 28 October 2025, a meeting was held at the Union of Economists of Turkmenistan, during which Aronsky noted that over the past few months, meticulous work had been carried out jointly with members of the Department to develop a framework for the creative and innovative economy program.

During the meeting, members of the Department gave a presentation, recounting their first participation in the Creative Economy Forum in 2019 in Tashkent, as well as key events organized in subsequent years, including the Creative and Innovative Economy Forum held in Ashgabat in March of this year with support from the UN, UNESCO, and the British Embassy. The goals and objectives of the new Department were outlined, along with its areas of activity and the composition of its Advisory Council.

The organizational structure of the Department was also presented in detail, noting that it will operate within the framework of the Union of Economists of Turkmenistan and in accordance with national legislation. By unanimous decision, Abdyrahim Agadjikov was appointed as the head of the Department. He shared development plans and announced his upcoming participation in the Creative Economy Forum in Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 5 November 2025