Meeting of Ambassador of Turkmenistan with State Minister of Georgia

On 5 November 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan D.Seyitmammedov met with State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equality T.Akhvlediani.

During the meeting, the parties noted the dynamic growth of bilateral relations across all areas, including the economy, transport, culture, and education.

The interlocutors also discussed issues of cooperation in the field of strengthening civil law and promoting equality within society.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister on the activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

It was also noted that on 12 December this year, Ashgabat will host an International high-level forum dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, and to the International Year of Peace and Trust.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants expressed their readiness to deepen the dialogue and advance comprehensive cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)