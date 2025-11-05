Dost Gurlushyk Sowda Önümçilik HJ, Rysgally Zahmet, Energy China, Ajayyp Gurlushyk, Gerchek Yashlar, and CAI Interbudmontazh — Bronze Sponsors of CIET 2025

The Organising Committee of the International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2025) is proud to announce that Dost Gurluşyk Sowda Önümçilik HJ, Rysgally Zahmet, Energy China, Ajayyp Gurluşyk, Gerçek Yashlar, and CAI Interbudmontazh will participate as Bronze Sponsors of the forum, to be held on 3–4 November 2025 in the National Tourist Zone of Awaza, Turkmenistan.

Dost Gurluşyk Sowda Önümçilik HJ is a leading Turkmen company specialising in construction, industrial production, and trade. The company has extensive experience in water purification systems, sewage networks, and engineering communications. It consistently applies modern technologies and international quality standards to deliver projects on time and at high quality. As a Bronze Sponsor of CIET 2025, the company demonstrates its commitment to advancing Turkmenistan’s construction and infrastructure sectors.

Rysgally Zahmet is a Turkmen enterprise engaged in industrial manufacturing and construction equipment supply. The company has participated in establishing modern factories, including glass production facilities, and provides comprehensive EPC solutions for local and regional projects. Its sponsorship of CIET 2025 reflects its active role in Turkmenistan’s industrial development.

Energy China is an international EPC and infrastructure contractor with global expertise in power generation, renewable energy, and industrial construction. As a Bronze Sponsor, Energy China brings international experience and advanced technological solutions to CIET 2025, supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts to modernise its industrial and energy sectors.

Ajayyp Gurluşyk is a Turkmen construction company engaged in large-scale projects, including residential, commercial, and healthcare facilities. The company has contributed to the construction of a new medical center in Dashoguz and is involved in industrial and social infrastructure projects. Its participation as a Bronze Sponsor highlights its commitment to delivering high-quality construction projects and expanding partnerships.

Gerçek Yashlar is a leading Turkmen enterprise in light industry and manufacturing, producing up to 22.5 million pairs of shoes annually across 11 workshops. The company actively adopts modern equipment and production processes, supports technological modernisation, and participates in import substitution initiatives. As a Bronze Sponsor, Gerçek Yashlar brings an innovative, youth-oriented perspective to CIET 2025.

CAI Interbudmontazh is a construction and installation company with extensive experience in industrial and civil projects in Turkmenistan. The company has participated in large infrastructure projects, including metro construction and highway development, and collaborates internationally to deliver turnkey solutions. Its sponsorship of CIET 2025 underscores the forum’s international dimension and contribution to Turkmenistan’s industrial and infrastructural development.

The Organising Committee expresses sincere appreciation to Dost Gurluşyk Sowda Önümçilik HJ, Rysgally Zahmet, Energy China, Ajayyp Gurluşyk, Gerçek Yashlar, and CAI Interbudmontazh for their support, reinforcing collaboration between domestic and international partners.

For more details about the programme, speakers, and participation, please visit the official CIET 2025 website: ciet-turkmenistan.com ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)