A ceremony of presenting books by the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the collection of the Presidential National Library of Türkiye was held in Ankara

On November 5, 2025, a solemn ceremony was held in Ankara to present the books authored by the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, as a gift to the collection of the Presidential National Library located within the Presidential Palace Complex of the Republic of Türkiye.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye in cooperation with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) as part of the Week of Turkmen Literature and Creativity in Türkiye.

The ceremony was attended by Turkish state and public figures, renowned scholars and writers, cultural and art personalities, as well as representatives of the media.

The scientific works presented as a gift by the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people reflect profound philosophical and humanistic ideas that form the foundation of the state policy and cultural heritage of Turkmenistan. These books make an important contribution to developing intercultural dialogue and strengthening spiritual cooperation between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized that this act symbolizes the high level of brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples united by common historical and cultural roots.

In addition, various books and scientific-publicistic publications representing the rich spiritual heritage of the Turkmen people — its history, literature, art, traditions and achievements of the present era — were also presented to the Presidential Library as a gift. These works demonstrate the continuity of national values and highlight Turkmenistan’s contribution to the development of world culture. ///nCa, 5 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)