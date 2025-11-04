CIET 2025 Highlights Growing Italian Interest: SACMI Reaffirms Commitment to Turkmenistan’s Sustainable Industrial Development

On November 4, 2025, during the second day of the International Conference & EXPO “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2025), Miquel Pulpito, Chief Representative of SACMI Imola for the Russian Federation and Central Asia, delivered his presentation.

The conference, held in Ashgabat, brought together representatives of government bodies, international organizations, and leading industrial companies to discuss the prospects for sustainable development of Turkmenistan’s construction, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors. Key topics included the introduction of innovative technologies, industrial modernization, and strengthening partnerships with global enterprises.

In his address, Mr. Pulpito emphasized the strategic importance of SACMI’s participation in CIET 2025, reaffirming the company’s commitment to long-term cooperation with Turkmen partners and the transfer of advanced technologies aimed at improving production efficiency and product quality.

SACMI Imola, an international industrial group with over a century of history, is a global leader in the supply of advanced technologies for the ceramics, plastics, food and beverage, metals, packaging, and advanced materials industries. Through continuous innovation, strong global presence, and an unwavering focus on quality and customer service, SACMI has established itself as a reliable partner in industrial development.

Founded in 1919 in Imola, Italy, the SACMI Cooperative (Cooperativa Meccanici Imola) began as a small workshop repairing locomotives and agricultural equipment. Over the years, it has evolved into a high-tech industrial group uniting more than 70 companies in 25 countries worldwide.

Today, SACMI continues to expand and innovate through developments such as Deep Digital, a next-generation ceramic decoration system compatible with Industry 4.0 production and logistics management, as well as new solutions in filtration, water treatment, and sustainable manufacturing.

In 2024, the SACMI Group employed 4,756 people worldwide, generating €1.728 billion in consolidated revenue. Over the past three years, the company has invested more than €185 million in research and development to deliver cutting-edge technologies and maintain its global leadership.

Mr. Pulpito’s participation in CIET 2025 highlighted the growing interest of Italian industrial companies in developing mutually beneficial partnerships with Turkmenistan — a country actively expanding its production and export potential through innovation and international collaboration.

Once again, CIET 2025 proved to be a key platform for exchanging best practices, showcasing technological achievements, and discussing strategies for the sustainable development of Turkmenistan’s industrial and energy sectors. ///nCa, 4 November 2025 (the material was provided by the CIET 2025 Organizers)