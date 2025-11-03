CIET 2025: Blue Ammonia and Gas Chemistry – Promising Directions for Turkmenistan’s Chemical Industry Development

At the International Conference “Development of Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan” (CIET-2025) in Awaza, new directions for the country’s chemical industry were outlined. The corresponding report was presented by Tanryguly Ataev, Acting Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmenkhimiya”.

Turkmenistan possesses significant natural gas reserves and other mineral resources. In recent years, the country has been implementing a strategy of gradual transition from raw material exports to deep processing and economic diversification.

Syngas to Chemical Products

Ataev highlighted three main areas of deep natural gas processing, during which syngas is produced and used to manufacture chemical products:

Synthetic ammonia, followed by the production of various nitrogen fertilizers; Methanol, further processed into formaldehyde, and subsequently into urea-formaldehyde resins, plastics, synthetic fibers, and other products; Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) conversion, with primary outputs including gasoline, high-quality diesel fuel, naphtha (feedstock for polyethylene and polypropylene), synthetic rubbers, and other products.

Gas Chemical Industry

The speaker noted that the commissioning of the following gas-chemical plants has stimulated the development of related chemical products:

At the Akhal Gasoline-from-Gas Plant (GTG), construction is underway for a UFC-85 urea-formaldehyde concentrate production unit;

At the Kiyanly Polymer Plant, isobutane production unit is under construction.

Blue Ammonia

Ataev discussed the prospects for blue ammonia production in Turkmenistan, particularly in light of the groundbreaking for the new urea complex, which took place the day before the conference.

The blue ammonia production technology involves near-complete capture of carbon dioxide emitted during the process.

The new ammonia-urea plant in Balkan province incorporates ammonia production technology with significantly reduced CO₂ emissions, meeting the criteria for “blue ammonia” production.

Future Plans

“The Chemical Industry Development Program of Turkmenistan includes the implementation of a series of promising projects for constructing new capacities for deep natural gas processing, production of nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers, iodine-bromine products, caustic soda and chlorine, and comprehensive development of the hydromineral resources of Garabogaz Bay,” Ataev noted.

The Acting Chairman of “Turkmenkhimiya” invited potential partners to actively participate in implementing new chemical industry development projects in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 3 November 2025 (photo credit – THP)