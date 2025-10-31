New UNDP Country Programme Sets Strategic Roadmap for Inclusive, Sustainable Development in Turkmenistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Turkmenistan is proud to announce the approval of its new Country Programme Document (CPD) for 2026–2030, marking the next phase of partnership with the Government, civil society, the private sector, and international development partners. Building on the successful results of the previous programme cycle, the new CPD reinforces UNDP’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development priorities.

The 2026–2030 CPD is fully aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2026–2030 and reflects the strategic guidance of the new UNDP Strategic Plan for 2026-2029. It is also closely linked to Turkmenistan’s “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: National Programme for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052”, ensuring coherence with the country’s long-term vision for sustainable development.

“For three decades, UNDP has been a trusted partner to the Government and people of Turkmenistan — turning a shared vision of a better future into reality,” – said Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “Today, we open a new chapter with the launch of UNDP’s new Country Programme Document — a strategic roadmap for the next five years that builds on our past achievements and deepens collaboration in governance, inclusive growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. Guided by the UNDP Strategic Plan 2026–2029, the new Programme sets out a forward-looking path to advance Turkmenistan’s national development priorities and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The programme focuses on key strategic areas that interconnect governance, economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. UNDP will strengthen institutions and public administration through digital transformation, evidence-based policymaking, and improved service delivery. Inclusive economic growth will be promoted through private sector development, trade facilitation, green technologies, and empowerment of women, youth, and vulnerable groups. Environmental sustainability and climate resilience will be enhanced through integrated natural resource management, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy approaches. Health and social systems will be strengthened to ensure equitable access to quality services and digital health solutions.

“UNDP will build on its strong partnerships with the Government, UN agencies, global funds, and international financial institutions to deliver integrated, results-driven programmes. We sincerely thank our partners and donors for their continued trust and support, and we remain committed to further strengthening these collaborations in the new programme cycle to maximize strategic impact and long-term sustainability,” – said Ms. Sahakyan.

The 2026–2030 CPD sets a forward-looking agenda for UNDP’s collaboration with Turkmenistan, leveraging strategic vision, partnerships, and innovation to promote resilience, inclusivity, and sustainable development for all citizens. Through this new programme, UNDP remains committed to supporting Turkmenistan in building a sustainable, inclusive future for all.

***

As the lead United Nations agency on international development, UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality. We help countries develop policies, leadership skills, partnerships and institutional capabilities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Our work is centred around six core development areas, known as our signature solutions: poverty and inequality, governance, resilience, environment, energy and gender equality.

With 60 years of experience, UNDP is advancing a transformative agenda for the future. Through partnerships with traditional and emerging stakeholders, UNDP will continue to connect communities with resources that remove the barriers to human potential. Our mandate remains sharply focused: partnering with and enabling societies to design their own solutions toward prosperous, sustainable futures. As we mark six decades of impact, we remain firmly committed to building a better future for the planet and its people. ///nCa, 31 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)