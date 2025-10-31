Construction, Industry and Energy of Turkmenistan 2025: Building the Future on the Caspian Coast

Awaza, Turkmenistan — The International Conference and Exhibition “Development of the Construction, Industrial, Chemical and Energy Sectors of Turkmenistan”– CIET 2025 will open on 3–4 November 2025 in the picturesque Awaza National Tourist Zone, uniting more than 1,080 delegates from 55 countries under the theme “Smart Construction. Clean Energy. Resilient Future.”

Organized by the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya”, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, the State Agency for Road Construction Management, and the Hyakimlik of Ashgabat City in partnership with the Turkmen Energy Forum, the event is recognized as a flagship national platform for dialogue, innovation, and partnership in one of the fastest-growing segments of Turkmenistan’s economy.

A Platform for International Cooperation and Sustainable Growth

CIET 2025 reflects Turkmenistan’s growing status as a regional hub for sustainable development, industrial innovation, and green technologies. The event will bring together international business leaders, investors, and experts to explore new investment opportunities across the construction, industrial, energy, and chemical sectors.

Among the keynote speakers are:

Eisaku Ito, President & CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ahmet Çalık, Chairman, Çalık Holding

Erman Ilıcak, Chairman, Rönesans Holding

Xue Danfang, Vice President, China Energy International Group Co. Ltd.

Vladimir Petruk, Managing Director, Interbudmontazh Group

Önder Filiz, General Director, ASOS PROSES MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET A.Ş.

Their participation underscores the confidence of global industry leaders in Turkmenistan’s modernization agenda and long-term investment potential.

Newcomers to the forum include Bitdeer Technologies Group (Singapore), a NASDAQ-listed AI and data-center company, and DAMAC Properties (UAE), one of the Middle East’s premier real estate developers — both marking the event’s diversification toward technology and real estate.

Strategic Discussions and Exhibition

The plenary session, titled “The Future of Sustainable Investments and Mutually Beneficial Partnerships in Turkmenistan’s Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Sectors” will set the tone for two days of dialogue focused on diversification, sustainability, and innovation.

Four thematic sessions will cover:

The Importance of the Green Energy Transition and New Directions in the Development of the Chemical Industry

Emerging Trends in Construction and Industry — Partnerships Driving Diversification.

The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Advancing the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, Energy, and Road Infrastructure Sectors

The Importance of Integrating Modern Innovative Technologies in the Construction, Industrial, Chemical, and Energy Sectors, and Developing a Skilled Young Workforce

Parallel B2B and B2G meetings will facilitate direct dialogue between international investors and Turkmen enterprises. An international exhibition, featuring more than 50 companies, will showcase the latest in construction materials, industrial machinery, and energy technologies.

Awaza — Symbol of Progress and Modern Vision

Hosting CIET 2025 in Awaza, on the Caspian coast, reflects both symbolic and strategic intent. The modern resort has become a showcase of Turkmenistan’s development, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a welcoming environment for global investors.

Coinciding with the Day of Construction and Industry Workers of Turkmenistan, the event will also feature ceremonial openings of major infrastructure projects in western Turkmenistan, including:

the inauguration of the Garabogaz Bay automobile bridge;

the ground-breaking of the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan highway;

the foundation-laying of a urea-production complex in Turkmenbashi district (capacity 1.155 million tons per year); and

the launch of a water-treatment facility in Esenguly district (20,000 m³ per day).

Focus on Technology, Education and the Future

This year’s forum will place special emphasis on digitalization, smart cities, AI, and STEM education. In partnership with the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction, and the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International Oil and Gas University, CIET 2025 will host workshops and training sessions to prepare young engineers and innovators for the industries of tomorrow.

Connecting Central Asia, the Caspian and the Middle East

With the participation of leading corporations such as ROSATOM (Russia), POSCO International (Republic of Korea), Wirtgen Group (Germany), and Fertecon (S&P Global), the conference reaffirms Turkmenistan’s role as a bridge between Central Asia, the Caspian region, and the Middle East.

By fostering new agreements, technology transfers, and partnerships, CIET 2025 is expected to deliver concrete outcomes that will support Turkmenistan’s industrial diversification and reinforce its position as a reliable partner in Eurasia’s sustainable future.

For more detailed information about the programme, speakers, and participation, interested parties are invited to visit the official conference website at ciet-turkmenistan.com