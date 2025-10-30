TurkmenGaz Expands Partnership with German Giants Siemens Energy and BASF in the Gas Sector

Deputy Chairman of the State Concern “TurkmenGaz” B. Amanov, during his speech at the forum “Turkmenistan’s Economy Days in Germany” in Frankfurt, announced the further strengthening of cooperation with leading German companies in the gas industry. Special emphasis was placed on infrastructure modernization and the supply of chemical reagents.

As Amanov emphasized, “TurkmenGaz” has long and successfully collaborated with companies from Germany. A key example is the memorandum of cooperation with ‘Siemens Energy’, signed on 28 November 2023. The document is dedicated to the modernization of compressor stations at the concern’s facilities.

The next step is the signing of a contract with ‘Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG’ for the repair of compressors and power turbines. The total value of the deal will amount to US $ 108 million. This will enhance the efficiency of Turkmenistan’s gas transportation system.

No less important is the cooperation with the chemical giant BASF. From 2020 to 2025, through a trading partner, “TurkmenGaz” purchased 2,152 tons of chemical agents worth over 22 million Euros. These reagents are used in production processes on an ongoing basis. Amanov proposed concluding a long-term direct contract with BASF SE to optimize supplies.

Prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany in gas sector include:

– Procurement of various types of pipes;

– Supply of chemical reagents;

– Acquisition of equipment and spare parts;

– Construction of compressor stations.

“Not resting on our laurels, we are ready to outline new benchmarks and contours in our mutually beneficial cooperation,” stressed the “TurkmenGaz” representative.

Turkmenistan guarantees investors reliable legal protection under the laws “On Hydrocarbon Resources,” “On Foreign Investments,” and “On Investment Activity.” The concern is open to all forms of partnership — from direct investments to contracts with export credit agencies.

The forum “Days of Turkmenistan’s Economy in Germany” serve as a platform to showcase the potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel and energy complex and attract advanced technologies. “TurkmenGaz” reaffirmed its status as a reliable partner, consistently fulfilling obligations for modernization and reconstruction. ///nCa, 30 October 2025