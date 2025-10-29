UNDP Launches the Project on the Development of the National Biodiversity Finance Plan of Turkmenistan   

Ashgabat, 29 October 2025: An introductory workshop was held today under the UNDP project “Umbrella Programme to Support Development of Biodiversity Finance Plans” funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan. The project aims to help the country to design and implement national Biodiversity Finance Plan that aligns with the Global Biodiversity Framework and the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The event marked the first steps in the project implementation by establishing the National Steering Committee — a key coordination body that will provide strategic guidance, align partner efforts, and oversee progress towards the project’s objectives at the national level.

The event brought together representatives from a wide range of institutions — including key government ministries, financial organizations, the private sector, civil society, academia, and international partners. Participants exchanged views on national biodiversity priorities, current needs in financing conservation efforts, and opportunities to mobilize both public and private resources for biodiversity protection. The discussions also focused on aligning national actions with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which calls for closing the global biodiversity finance gap through more effective and innovative financial approaches.

“It is important to integrate biodiversity finance into national development and budgeting processes to ensure that the conservation of natural resources becomes an integral part of sustainable economic planning,” said Mr. Farhat Orunov, Programme Analyst of the UNDP Environmental Portfolio in Turkmenistan. “This approach will help strengthen institutional capacity, foster cross-sectoral collaboration, and also ensure the effective use of environmental funds.”

“This initiative represents a practical step toward building a sustainable financing architecture for biodiversity in Turkmenistan,” noted Ms. Kristina Orlova, the National Project Coordinator. “The Umbrella Programme offers country the knowledge, tools, and partnerships needed to scale up investments in nature. Today’s workshop is a milestone that establishes a strong foundation for transparent, inclusive, and results-oriented implementation.”

***

About the Project:

The UNDP/GEF Umbrella Programme to Support Development of Biodiversity Finance Plans is being implemented in a number of countries to support the development of sustainable financial solutions for biodiversity conservation, integrate environmental priorities into national development strategies, and promote innovative “green” financing mechanisms. By linking biodiversity protection with national development and financial planning, the Umbrella Programme contributes to building a sustainable, nature-positive future for all. ///nCa, 29 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)