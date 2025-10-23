OGT 2025: Galkynysh Field: Current Status and Development Strategy of the Super-Giant Field

The super-giant Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan remains a focus for the global energy community. Development is currently proceeding in line with a strategy that outlines seven phases of development, each designed for a period of constant gas withdrawal lasting over 30 years.

Here is an overview of the field’s current development status, based on data presented by Irina Luryeva, Head of the Laboratory at the Research Institute of Natural Gas of the SC “Turkmengaz,” at the anniversary International Conference OGT 2025 (Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan).

Current Status: Phase One Development

Currently, the Galkynysh field is in the stage of pilot industrial operation of the first phase of development.

Operating Well Stock: The active fund comprises 52 wells.

Wells Awaiting Connection: An additional 7 wells are ready for hookup.

Active Drilling: 8 wells are currently undergoing active drilling.

Well Flow Rate (Debit): The average design gas flow rate is 1.5 million m³/day. The potential of the reservoir allows for operating the wells at a higher flow rate for extended periods. Notably, 3 wells commissioned in 2022 are designed to provide an operating flow rate of 3 million m³/day.

Prospects for Further Development

Following the first phase, “Turkmengaz” plans to sequentially proceed with the implementation of subsequent stages.

Next Phases: The second, third, and fourth phases of development are next in line, aiming to increase the pace of gas withdrawal.

Development Strategy: The adopted phased development strategy allows for effective regulation of the investment flow.

Development Forecast: Forecast calculations for development indicators, carried out jointly with GaffneyCline, confirm the long-term prospects of the field’s development.

Scientific Basis: The continuously operating geological and hydrodynamic model of the field allows for timely updates to geological information, as well as investigating the effectiveness and rationality of production volumes based on current time demands. Following further exploration of the field and accumulation of additional field data, the model will be updated for new forecast calculations.

It should also be recalled that in 2026, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) will commence the implementation of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh development. ///nCa, 23 October 2025