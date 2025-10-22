Turkmenistan is studying WTO international standards on investment policy

Under the EU-funded International Trade Centre (ITC) project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, a workshop was held for representatives of Turkmen ministries and government agencies to assess national needs in the context of the World Trade Organization’s Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA).

The event took place on 15–16 October 2025 in Ashgabat, bringing together around 30 participants from various ministries and institutions. The sessions focused on the key provisions of the IFDA, concluded in February 2024 by more than 120 WTO Members. This agreement serves as an important international instrument to attract sustainable and high-quality foreign direct investment by promoting transparency, predictability and the simplification of administrative procedures.

The workshop was conducted by Professor Manjiao Chi, ITC international consultant, Professor and Founding Director of the Centre for International Economic Law and Policy (CIELP) at the School of Law, University of International Business and Economics (Beijing). Through interactive discussions moderated by Professor Chi, participants examined the provisions of the IFD Agreement, reviewed global practices, analysed Turkmenistan’s existing measures in investment facilitation, and identified key needs and next steps to align future reforms with the principles of the Agreement.

The Investment Facilitation Needs Assessment (IFNA) process, conducted under the auspices of the WTO, helps countries analyse their current frameworks and practices in line with the IFD Agreement, identify opportunities for improvement, and determine concrete actions to enhance procedures for attracting foreign investment.

Implementing reforms based on the principles of the IFDA will allow Turkmenistan to strengthen transparency and predictability in its regulatory environment, simplify administrative processes, and create more favourable conditions for investment. This, in turn, will help attract sustainable foreign investment – including projects supporting the green transition – and reinforce both regional and international cooperation.

About the Project

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is implementing a four-year technical assistance project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, funded by the European Union (EU). The project aims to contribute to Turkmenistan’s economic development and strengthen trade relations between the EU and Turkmenistan. This will be achieved by enhancing trade competitiveness through improvements in the business climate and by supporting Turkmenistan’s participation in regional and global trade. ////nCa, 22 October 2025