OGT 2025: Turkmenistan Confirms Self-Funded Galkynysh Phase IV EPC Contract to Begin in Early 2026

At the opening plenary session of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – OGT 2025,” the Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan on Oil and Gas Issues Ashyrguly Begliyev delivered a keynote address, underscoring Turkmenistan’s pivotal role in providing reliable, affordable, and clean energy to meet global demand.

He highlighted the country’s commitment to energy security, environmental responsibility, and international cooperation as the foundation of its energy policy.

He emphasized Turkmenistan’s strategic position, holding the world’s fourth-largest proven natural gas reserves, which positions it to address rising energy needs in traditional and emerging markets.

“Natural gas continues to play a central role in the world, as a reliable, flexible, and lower-carbon source of energy,” Begliyev stated, noting its critical role as a bridge fuel in the transition to renewables, ensuring stability and reliability.

Central to Turkmenistan’s gas strategy is the development of the Galkynysh super-giant field, a cornerstone of the nation’s energy ambitions. Three gas-processing plants, with a combined capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year, are operational under Phase I.

Begliyev announced that the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for Phase IV, with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters annually, will commence in early 2026, fully financed by Turkmenistan’s own resources.

Discussions with international investors for Phases II and III are ongoing, with a focus on deploying advanced technologies to enhance energy efficiency and reduce methane emissions.

Turkmenistan’s international partnerships were a key focus, with China as its largest gas export market, receiving 40 billion cubic meters annually through the Central Asia-China Pipeline. The planned Line IV will boost export capacity to 65 billion cubic meters per year, reinforcing regional energy stability.

The flagship Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) pipeline project, designed to deliver 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually from the Galkynysh field to South and Southeast Asia, was highlighted as a transformative initiative for regional development and energy connectivity.

The speaker also told that Turkmenistan explores plans to diversify energy export routes to the Middle East and Europe, enhancing global energy supply resilience.

In the oil sector, Turkmenistan is prioritizing the development of hydrocarbon resources in its Caspian Sea sector, governed by the Law on Hydrocarbon Resources, which ensures a robust legal framework for exploration, production, and sustainable resource management.

Environmental responsibility remains a core pillar of Turkmenistan’s energy strategy. The country is implementing modern protective technologies, expanding the use of associated petroleum gas, and minimizing natural gas losses during transportation to reduce environmental risks.

Begliyev welcomed the participation of delegates from over 70 countries, emphasizing the conference as a platform to address pressing energy challenges and explore new cooperation opportunities. “The modern world requires, not only speed and innovation – it demands a new ethic of cooperation, where mutual respect prevails, over unilateral gain,” he stated, inviting international investors to join Turkmenistan in realizing large-scale energy projects.

The OGT 2025 conference reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to transforming its vast energy potential into a source of peace, prosperity, and sustainable growth, positioning the country as a key player in the global energy landscape. ///nCa, 22 October 2025