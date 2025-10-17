World Athletes Return to Türkiye’s Cappadocia – 12th Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail to Kick Off this October

Türkiye’s Cappadocia, home to the world-renowned “fairy chimneys” and dramatic volcanic hills, offers countless outdoor adventures, from hiking to cycling, alongside its one-of-a-kind travel experiences. This unique geography now sets the stage for one of Türkiye’s most remarkable sports events. The region will host the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail from October 17 to 19, 2025, which holds a special place in the country’s trail-running calendar.

Now in its 12th year, the event is once again preparing to welcome athletes from around the world to the captivating geography of Cappadocia, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List with Göreme Open Air Museum and rock sites.

Supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the Turkish Athletic Federation, and several local administrations, the race both promotes sports tourism in Türkiye and introduces Cappadocia’s extraordinary landscape to a global audience.

Four Races in One Unique Geography

The Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail, held annually in the spirit of an international sports festival, will once again gather participants from many countries on Cappadocia’s spectacular trails. The 12th Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail will feature four distinct courses, catering to runners of varying skill levels. Starting from the Ürgüp centre and winding through the region’s iconic valleys, the trails promise a truly unique experience in Cappadocia’s spectacular landscape.

The first course, the Salomon Cappadocia MINI Trail (CMIT), is a short yet striking route designed for those taking their first step into trail running. The distance is approximately 14 km, with a variation in altitude of 308 m. The race starts on October 17 at 03.00 p.m.

The second course, the Salomon Cappadocia Short Trail (CST), offers runners a visual feast through the valleys. The distance is approximately 38 km, with a variation in altitude of over 1,120 m. The race starts on October 18 at 10:00 a.m.

The Salomon Cappadocia Medium Trail (CMT) covers about 63 km with a variation in altitude of 2030+ m. The race starts on October 18 at 07:00 a.m. Combining challenge with scenery, this mid-distance route offers an unforgettable experience for runners of all levels.

The most prestigious course of the event, the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail (CUT), is an epic challenge stretching across the entire region. Covering 119 km with a variation in altitude of 3730+ m, this legendary route pushes the limits of endurance. The race starts on October 18 at 07:00 a.m.

Additionally, the Cappadocia Team Games will introduce a new dynamic to the competition with team formats. They will include the CUT 119K (2-person teams), the Medium Trail 63K (6-person teams with at least 2 women), and the Short Trail 38K (3-person teams with at least 1 woman). The winners of the competitions will receive their awards at the ceremony to be held on October 19.

Timeless Dreamscape of Türkiye

Beyond being just a sporting event, the Salomon Cappadocia Ultra-Trail plays a significant role in showcasing Cappadocia’s richness to the world. Each year, it welcomes athletes from more than 75 countries, bringing not only thousands of runners but also a large number of spectators and visitors to the region. Harnessing the unifying power of sport, the event enhances both Türkiye’s and Cappadocia’s international visibility while serving as a powerful showcase for the country’s tourism and cultural values.

The captivating region of Cappadocia, particularly characterised by its fairy chimneys, along with a unique historical and cultural heritage, offers visitors a wealth of experiences, from hot-air balloon rides over the iconic fairy chimneys to stays in authentic cave hotels, and from mysterious underground cities to unparalleled activities such as pottery workshops and horseback safaris.

Moreover, Cappadocia, where local delicacies and wines transform even the simplest meal into a feast, has recently been included in the MICHELIN Guide’s Türkiye map. Unsurprisingly, the region draws immense attention, welcoming over 4.37 million visitors to its museums and archaeological sites last year. ///nCa, 17 October 2025