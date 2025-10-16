President of Turkmenistan Meets with Head of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd

On October 15, 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the South Korean company “Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd,” Jung Won-ju.

During the conversation, Jung Won-ju noted that it is a great honor for him to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for a mineral fertilizer production complex at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant. This project marks another step in strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and “Daewoo.”

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated the established relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, emphasizing the significant contribution of Korean companies to the development of the country’s oil, gas, and chemical industries. For many years, leading Korean companies, including “Daewoo,” have been implementing large-scale projects that contribute to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, the head of state noted.

Particular attention was paid to the development of Turkmenistan’s chemical industry, which is one of the key sectors of the national economy. The President emphasized that the industry’s development strategy focuses on producing goods for the domestic market and export-oriented products using local raw materials. In this context, the implementation of large-scale production projects within the framework of state programs for economic modernization and diversification plays a crucial role.

Jung Won-ju expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for creating favorable conditions for “Daewoo” to operate in the Turkmen market. He stressed that it is a great honor for the company to contribute to the implementation of Turkmenistan’s socio-economic programs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished the head and employees of “Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd” success in implementing the project to build the mineral fertilizer production complex at the Turkmenabat Chemical Plant. ///nCa, 16 October 2025