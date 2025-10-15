Turkmenistan and Russia Prepare New Agreements on Customs Cooperation

The customs authorities of Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing to sign draft agreements on Authorized Economic Operators and a protocol on the exchange of preliminary information regarding goods and vehicles. These topics were discussed during a meeting between deputy heads of the customs services held on the sidelines of the Turkmen-Russian Intergovernmental Commission session in Ashgabat on October 13.

“These documents will not only help minimize the risk of customs law violations and enhance the effectiveness of customs control, but also significantly reduce financial and time costs for businesses during customs operations,” noted the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation (FCS).

During the 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan, customs-related matters also included the proposal to exchange representatives. This measure is expected to improve the efficiency and responsiveness of both countries’ customs authorities and strengthen their operational coordination.

A bilateral signing ceremony also took place. The FCS and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan signed an agreement on establishing a simplified procedure for customs operations related to the movement of goods and vehicles — the “Simplified Customs Corridor.”

The launch of this initiative aims to create favorable conditions for increasing trade turnover between the two countries, offering special simplifications during customs declaration and clearance stages. ///nCa, 15 October 2025