CNPC – Platinum Sponsor of the 30th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025”

As Turkmenistan prepares to celebrate three decades of one of the region’s most respected energy industry gatherings, the Organizing Committee of the 30th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan -2025” International Conference & EXPO(OGT 2025) proudly announces China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) as the Platinum Sponsor of this landmark event, which will take place on 22–24 October 2025 in Ashgabat.

For thirty years, OGT has served as a strategic platform for high-level dialogue, facilitating cooperation between Turkmenistan and global partners in the oil, gas, and energy transition sectors. The participation of CNPC – one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies – underscores the long-term and strategic nature of Turkmen-Chinese energy cooperation.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) began its operations in Turkmenistan in 2002, investing in the oil and gas sector and providing engineering and technical services.

In 2007, CNPC signed a Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Bagtyýarlyk contract area and a long-term natural gas purchase and sale agreement with the State Concern Turkmengaz. That same year, the company launched field development on the right bank of the Amu Darya River — an important milestone in bilateral energy cooperation.

The Bagtyýarlyk project includes multiple natural gas fields such as Saman-Depe and Altyn Asyr and has become a key source of natural gas exported to China through the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline.

According to official Turkmen media, CNPC has invested over USD 9.4 billion in the Bagtyýarlyk contract area since the start of operations.

In 2024–2025, CNPC continues its active involvement in Turkmenistan’s gas sector. The company’s local branch has announced several tenders and pre-qualification processes for key modernization projects:

Expansion of the GPP-2 gas processing plant in the Bagtyýarlyk contract area ;

in the Bagtyýarlyk contract area ; Servicing and repair of compressor rotor assemblies at existing gas facilities ;

at existing gas facilities ; Optimization of field operations to increase reliability and gas processing capacity.

These initiatives reinforce CNPC’s role as a reliable technology partner supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure.

As stated in its corporate strategy, CNPC adheres to the principle of “Clean Alternatives, Strategic Replacement, and Green Development”, aiming to achieve near-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company actively invests in digital transformation, automation, and renewable energy technologies, integrating innovation and environmental stewardship across its global operations.

This strategic vision aligns closely with the theme of OGT 2025 – “Energy. Innovation. Growth.”, highlighting the shared priorities of Turkmenistan and CNPC in advancing sustainable and technologically advanced energy development.

As the Platinum Sponsor of OGT 2025, CNPC reaffirms its strong commitment to Turkmenistan and its energy future. The company’s continued participation underscores the value of long-term partnership, mutual trust, and joint pursuit of innovation and sustainability in the global energy landscape.

The presence of CNPC at this anniversary forum will contribute to a constructive exchange of ideas among leaders shaping the future of energy in Central Asia and beyond.

///nCa, 14 October 2025 (material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)