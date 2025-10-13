Digital Attaché: Russia Intends to Promote Its IT Solutions on the Turkmen Market

Russia plans to appoint a “Digital Attaché” to Turkmenistan to promote Russian IT solutions in the country. This specialist is expected to arrive in Ashgabat before the end of the current year.

This was announced by Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff of the Russian Federation, during a meeting in Ashgabat with Deputy Prime Minister Mammetkhan Chakiyev and Minister of Communications of Turkmenistan Hajymyrat Hudayguliyev.

The parties discussed specific IT projects and prospects for cooperation in the field of digitalization, according to a press release from the Russian government.

Dmitry Grigorenko emphasized that Russia has a well-developed information technology sector: over the past five years, the number of accredited IT companies has doubled and now exceeds 20,000. Their developments include large language models, search engines, marketplaces, delivery and taxi services, antivirus programs, and government information systems such as the public services portal.

To exchange experience and promote Russian solutions abroad, Russia is developing the institution of “Digital Attachés.” Currently, such specialists work in 19 countries, including China, Malaysia, the UAE, Argentina, Indonesia, and Cuba.

“The appointment of such an expert to work in Turkmenistan is a confident step towards strengthening mutually beneficial technological partnership between our countries,” noted Grigorenko.

The duties of the “Digital Attaché” include supporting the conclusion and implementation of export contracts for the supply of Russian radio-electronic products, software, and other IT solutions.

As part of the visit, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister also delivered a lecture for students at the Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics of Turkmenistan. The theme of the presentation was the key challenges and prospects of digitalization.

Grigorenko highlighted that Russia is significantly boosting its IT education. Starting September 1, Russian universities launched enhanced educational programs for IT and AI specialists. Specifically, the program for training highly qualified IT personnel is now running in 26 universities, while advanced training for Artificial Intelligence specialists is underway in 22 universities. This national project involves not only institutions in Moscow and St. Petersburg but also major regional universities.

Notably, foreign students enrolled in Russian universities are also eligible to participate in these specialized programs.///nCa, 13 October 2025