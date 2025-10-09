Malaysia Celebrates 68th National Day in Ashgabat, Highlights Strong Ties with Turkmenistan

The Ambassador of Malaysia in Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad Tajuddin hosted a grand reception in Ashgabat to commemorate Malaysia’s 68th National Day, with a strong emphasis on the deepening relationship between Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

The chief guest from the Government of Turkmenistan was Deputy Prime Ministry Batyr Amanov, in charge of oil and gas sector.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador Suhaimi highlighted the significance of the occasion, not only as a celebration of Malaysia’s independence but also as an opportunity to reflect on the burgeoning bilateral ties between Malaysia and Turkmenistan.

A key milestone in this relationship was the official visit of Turkmenistan’s President, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Malaysia in December 2024. The visit marked a turning point, elevating diplomatic and economic cooperation to new heights.

The ambassador noted that the discussions and agreements forged during this visit have laid a strong foundation for expanded cooperation in various sectors. This was followed by the highly successful Turkmenistan Economy Investment Forum in Kuala Lumpur in April 2025, which served as a crucial platform for connecting our business communities and exploring new avenues for partnership in energy, transportation, and other key industries.

A flagship achievement in Malaysia-Turkmenistan relations is the recent Production Sharing Contract signed between Malaysia’s PETRONAS and Turkmenistan’s national oil and gas companies, Turkmennebit and Turkmengaz, alongside XRG. This agreement, centered on the Block I gas and condensate fields offshore Turkmenistan, extends PETRONAS’s presence in the country for another 25 years. “It is a win-win for both nations, supporting Turkmenistan’s strategic goal to diversify its energy exports while strengthening Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global energy market,” Ambassador remarked.

Beyond economic, educational ties are also flourishing. Malaysia has become a preferred destination for Turkmen students seeking quality tertiary education, with a significant rise in student visa approvals. The ambassador attributed this trend to Malaysia’s reputation for offering affordable, world-class education in a multicultural and safe environment.

Ambassador Suhaimi praised Turkmenistan’s leadership in having the United Nations declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. He also congratulated Turkmenistan for successfully hosting the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in Awaza in August 2025 and for celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Permanent Neutrality.

Looking ahead, the ambassador extended an invitation to Turkmen citizens to participate in Visit Malaysia Year 2026, an initiative aiming to attract 35.6 million international visitors to experience Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Here is a full text of remarks by Ambassador Mohd Suhaimi Ahmad Tajuddin:

Your Excellency Mr. Batyr Amanov,

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan,

Excellencies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Distinguished Guests,

Fellow Malaysians,

Ladies & Gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to welcome all of you, to this momentous occasion to celebrate the 68th National Day of Malaysia. On behalf of the Government and the people of Malaysia, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for joining us to commemorate our independence and to share in the spirit of our nation. I am deeply honored by your presence, especially considering your busy schedules.

This year’s celebration holds a profound significance, as we reflect on our journey of progress under the framework of Malaysia MADANI, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Rooted in the principles of good governance, sustainability, and compassionate leadership, the MADANI Government has embarked on a bold agenda of economic and institutional reform.

We’re proud of our achievements, which include robust economic growth that has exceeded initial forecasts, a significant increase in approved foreign direct investments, and a commitment to policies that prioritize the well-being of our citizens. These milestones are a testament to our collective determination to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all Malaysians.

As we celebrate our national achievements, we also look to our role on the global stage. 2025 is a landmark year for Malaysia as we proudly assume the chairmanship of ASEAN. Under the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” we have worked tirelessly to strengthen regional cooperation and integration. We are pleased to report on the successful conclusion of key initiatives, including the upgrade of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and the advancement of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement. We have also played a crucial role in promoting regional peace and stability, and we’re committed to ensuring that ASEAN remains a central and unifying force in a dynamic geopolitical landscape.

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,

This evening also provides a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the burgeoning relations between Malaysia and Turkmenistan. The official visit of His Excellency President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Malaysia in December 2024 was a pivotal moment, elevating our bilateral ties to a new level. The discussions and agreements forged during this visit have laid a strong foundation for expanded cooperation in various sectors. This was followed by the highly successful Turkmenistan Economy Investment Forum in Kuala Lumpur in April 2025, which served as a crucial platform for connecting our business communities and exploring new avenues for partnership in energy, transportation, and other key industries. The momentum from these high-level engagements is a clear indicator of our mutual desire to deepen our friendship and economic partnership.

A key highlight of this strengthening bond is the recent agreement signed between PETRONAS, and Turkmenistan’s national oil and gas companies, Turkmennebit and Turkmengaz, along with XRG. This new Production Sharing Contract for the Block I gas and condensate fields, located offshore Turkmenistan, not only extends PETRONAS’s presence for another 25 years but also signifies a new era of strategic partnership. This collaboration, which includes a long-term Gas Sales Agreement, underscores the trust and confidence Turkmenistan has in Malaysian expertise. It is a win-win for both nations, supporting Turkmenistan’s strategic goal to diversify its energy exports while strengthening Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global energy market.

Our partnership goes beyond economics and energy. We are also witnessing a remarkable surge in educational cooperation. Malaysia is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for Turkmen students seeking high-quality tertiary education. This is evidenced by the significant increase in the number of student visas approved by the Embassy. This trend is a testament to Malaysia’s reputation as a hub for affordable, world-class education in a multicultural and safe environment. We’re immensely proud to welcome these bright young minds to our universities, where they’ll not only gain valuable academic knowledge but also forge lasting friendships and cultural understanding. This academic exchange is a cornerstone of our people-to-people relations, building bridges that will last for generations to come.

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies & Gentlemen,

On this celebratory occasion, I must also take a moment to commend Turkmenistan on its exceptional contributions to the international community. Malaysia deeply appreciates and supports Turkmenistan’s initiative in having the United Nations declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust. This is a powerful message of hope and a timely call for global solidarity in an increasingly complex world.

Furthermore, we extend our sincere congratulations to the government of Turkmenistan for the successful hosting of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in August 2025 in the beautiful city of Awaza. The conference, which adopted the Awaza Programme of Action, was a monumental achievement, showcasing Turkmenistan’s leadership in addressing the unique challenges faced by landlocked nations and driving progress through global partnerships.

This year also marks the 30th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality. On behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia, I extend our warmest congratulations to the Government and people of Turkmenistan on this remarkable milestone.

As we look ahead, I would like to take this opportunity to extend a special invitation. Malaysia is excited to launch Visit Malaysia Year 2026. With a target of welcoming 35.6 million international visitors, we are committed to showcasing the richness of our cultural heritage and the breathtaking beauty of our natural landscapes. This campaign is not just about tourism; it is about offering “Surreal Experiences” that highlight our country’s unique blend of cultures, our diverse and tantalizing cuisine, and our commitment to sustainable and responsible travel. We warmly invite our friends from Turkmenistan to join us and experience the warmth of Malaysian hospitality.

In closing, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all of you for your presence this evening. Let us all pray for the continued health, prosperity, and happiness of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the people of Turkmenistan.

Thank you, Sag Bolun and Terima kasih.

///nCa, 9 October 2025

Some photos from the event: