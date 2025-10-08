Turkmenistan and UNDP Conclude Regional Consultations on Updating the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan

Ashgabat, 8 October 2025 — Within the framework of the global United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project “Global Biodiversity Framework – Early Action Support,” funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), UNDP, in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, has successfully concluded regional consultations on updating Turkmenistan’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), including the national biodiversity targets.

Between 16 September and 7 October 2025, a series of regional consultations were held in the administrative centers of Mary, Dashoguz, Balkan, and Lebap velayats of Turkmenistan. These events brought together national and local government officials, scientific experts, protected-area managers, and community representatives to contribute region-specific insights to the revised NBSAP.

Key outcomes of the consultations included consensus-based recommendations on national biodiversity targets, which were submitted to the national drafting team. These recommendations aim to align the updated strategy with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). Notable proposals included the establishment of ecological corridors and buffer zones, promotion of community-based management, and incorporation of ecosystem service valuation into sectoral planning.

Participants also identified capacity gaps and committed to strengthening biodiversity monitoring, providing targeted training for regional personnel, and piloting advanced monitoring technologies to support adaptive management. Emphasis was placed on ensuring meaningful community participation throughout the NBSAP’s implementation, recognizing the value of local knowledge in conserving biodiversity across Turkmenistan’s desert, steppe, and mountainous ecosystems.

Jumamurad Saparmuradov, National Lead Expert on Biodiversity Conservation, highlighted the importance of these consultations: “Regional consultations are crucial to ensure that the national strategy reflects local realities. Insights gathered from these events will guide practical actions and inform legal measures in the updated plan. Effective monitoring, enforcement, and community incentives must work in harmony to support both biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods. Moving forward, the consolidated regional inputs will be incorporated into the final NBSAP, which will be submitted for formal government endorsement.”

***

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) serves as a strategic framework for conserving and sustainably managing biodiversity, aligned with the goals of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. A robust and inclusive NBSAP not only strengthens national conservation efforts but also facilitates access to international funding and technical support, fosters cross-sectoral collaboration, and integrates biodiversity considerations into broader development policies, contributing to global efforts for biodiversity protection and sustainable development. ///nCa, 8 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)