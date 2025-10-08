The President of Turkmenistan held a telephone conversation with the President of the Russia

On 7 October 2025, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the International Information Center of Turkmenistan reports.

The Head of State congratulated the Russian leader on his birthday and expressed sincere gratitude to Putin for his personal attention to the development of the interstate dialogue.,

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Russia is a strategic partner of Turkmenistan, and relations between the two countries are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and good neighborliness.

Thanking for the congratulations, the Russian leader stressed the great contribution of the head of Turkmenistan to strengthening bilateral cooperation based on the principles of friendship and mutual benefit.

Taking the opportunity, Putin conveyed greetings to the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

As noted during the conversation, Turkmenistan and Russia are successfully cooperating in a wide range of areas today. Fruitful relations have been established with the regions of the Russian Federation within the framework of the interstate dialogue, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed.

The Head of Turkmenistan invited his Russian counterpart to take part in the Forum of the International Year of Peace and Trust, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, to be held on 12 December in Ashgabat.

Thanking for the invitation, the Head of Russia stressed the enormous role of Turkmenistan’s policy based on positive neutrality in strengthening regional peace and prosperity.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the parties exchanged wishes of good health and further success in their activities, as well as well-being and prosperity to the friendly peoples of both countries. ///nCa, 8 October 2025