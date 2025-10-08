The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia is on a visit to Ashgabat

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman, is on a visit to Turkmenistan on 7-8 October 2025.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic relations, with a special focus on cooperation in the energy sector.

During the visit, the Minister met with the President of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Speaker of the Mejlis. The program of the visit includes the Turkmen-Croatian Business Forum and the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Croatian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 7 October 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman, who arrived in Ashgabat headed by a representative delegation.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The parties stressed that contacts at the highest and highest levels occupy a key position in the development of interstate relations.

Special attention was paid to the further development of constructive cooperation within international organizations, in particular the UN, the EU, and the OSCE.

It was noted that Croatia consistently supports Turkmenistan’s neutral status and initiatives aimed at strengthening peace, stability and ensuring sustainable development both in the region and beyond.

The parties identified the trade and economic sphere as one of the key areas of partnership. Issues of cooperation in such fields as shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, construction and textile industries, high technologies, tourism and others were discussed. In this context, the importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Croatian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation was emphasized.

The ministers discussed issues of expanding the contractual and legal framework of cooperation, while emphasizing their interest in strengthening ties in education and science, healthcare, etc.

The parties noted the importance of further development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Croatia.

At the end of the negotiations, a signing ceremony was held for the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia for 2026-2027.

On the same day, a business forum was held in Ashgabat with the participation of representatives of the business circles of Turkmenistan and Croatia.

Meeting in Parliament

Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, D. Gulmanova, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed on Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, as well as the structure and functions of the national Parliament. It was emphasized that fostering long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation with international organizations and the European Union remains a key pillar of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. In this context, collaboration with the European Union continues to expand across new and promising areas.

The two sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of Turkmenistan–Croatia relations, with particular attention given to enhancing ties in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the potential for advancing national legislation and parliamentary practices, highlighting the importance of experience-sharing in these domains.

Concluding the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening interstate relations, guided by the principles of mutual respect, equality, and trust. ///nCa, 8 October 2025