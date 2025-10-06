OTS under chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan: New initiatives and directions of integration

Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

In recent years, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has firmly established itself as one of the most dynamic regional associations in the world. Today, the Member States cooperate in more than 40 areas, ranging from foreign policy, trade, and energy to digital integration, green economy, space, and artificial intelligence. The true strength of the OTS lies not in numbers, but in its greatest wealth—historical ties, linguistic and cultural affinity, and traditional solidarity. This is not merely a partnership, but a genuine fraternal bond. These values form the foundation of trust, unity, and a strong partnership.

New Cooperation Platforms and Initial Outcomes of the OTS

In November 2024, the 11th Summit held in Bishkek under the theme “Strengthening the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security” adopted decisions which, in line with the Concept and Action Plan of the Kyrgyz Chairmanship, resulted in the organization of more than 120 high-level meetings and events within just nine months. The Chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan was marked by the opening of new chapters in the history of the Organization: high-level meetings and councils gave new momentum to the cooperation among the Member States.

One of the most significant events was the first-ever Meeting of the Heads of Government of the OTS, held in Bishkek in September 2025. The meeting addressed issues of trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture, and digitalization. The need to convene such a meeting arose from the growing number of OTS activities and the necessity to ensure timely and effective implementation of the decisions adopted at Summits by Heads of State. The meeting concluded with the adoption of a Joint Statement, setting goals to deepen trade and investment cooperation, increase private sector participation, and consolidate the achieved progress during Kyrgyzstan’s Chairmanship.

Important sectoral meetings were also held in the fields of economy, finance, security, intellectual property, and green economy. For the first time, gatherings of Central Bank governors, Financial Intelligence Units, Defense Industry institutions, and Intellectual Property agencies were organized. In addition, the Turkic Green Finance Council convened, alongside the inaugural assembly of the Union of Turkic Insurers.

This year also saw the establishment of the Advisory Platform of Central Election Authorities of Turkic States (APCEA), whose first meeting was held in the spiritual capital of the Turkic World—Turkistan.

In the social and humanitarian dimension, a number of notable events were organized, including the 1st Forum of Sport Volunteers of Turkic States in Gabala, Azerbaijan, and the Turkic Red Crescent Volunteers Camp in Istanbul.

Each of these initiatives has confirmed the effectiveness and dynamism of Kyrgyzstan’s Chairmanship, strengthening the country’s leadership role in regional cooperation and laying the groundwork for future integration and economic projects of the OTS.

Permanent Formats and Achievements of the OTS

The Organization’s traditional formats of meetings have not only retained their importance but were also enriched with new ideas.

Agriculture has always been a priority for Kyrgyzstan. In June 2025, the Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture was held in Cholpon-Ata, which culminated in the signing of a Joint Communiqué and the adoption of the OTS Strategic Roadmap on Agricultural Cooperation. Cholpon-Ata was declared the Agricultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2025–2026. Alongside this, the OTS Agro-Business Forum was organized, bringing together officials, business leaders, and investors from Member and Observer States to discuss new projects.

Other significant initiatives were launched in Kyrgyzstan in this field. With the support of Hungary and the Drought Prevention Institute under the OTS Representative Office in Budapest, major projects were initiated in Batken region on forest restoration and rehabilitation of degraded lands.

During the Chairmanship, active work was also carried out in governance and security. Meetings of the heads of human resources development agencies were held in Issyk-Kul, while Bishkek hosted gatherings of Muslim Religious Administrations and Secretaries of Security Councils.

New initiatives in tourism, sports, and youth further strengthened interconnections among Member States and deepened integration.

Established in 2021, the title “Tourism Capital of the Turkic World” has quickly become an important platform, creating broad opportunities for cultural and tourism cooperation among Turkic countries. After Kokand, Shamakhi, and Turkistan, the city of Jalal-Abad was declared the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World in 2025. This initiative was proposed by President H.E. Sadyr Zhaparov at the 10th Summit in Astana in 2023 and supported by other leaders. In recent years, the city has undergone architectural renewal and implemented key projects aimed at tourism development.

As part of Jalal-Abad’s designation as the Tourism Capital, an International Tourism Forum was held on 15–16 September 2025, which showcased the region’s tourism potential to the world, built new partnerships, and expanded cooperation among Turkic countries in the tourism sector.

Winter tourism is also being developed. Notable examples include the inaugural Turkic Ski Cup in Uzbekistan, the Summit of the Union of Turkic Ski Resorts held in Shahdag (Azerbaijan), and the ‘Unified Ski Pass’ initiative, which enables tourists to access multiple resorts with a single card.

Other significant projects currently underway for our countries include the “Common Museum Ticket”, which allows citizens of Turkic countries to visit museums in other states of the Turkic world at local rates, as well as the “Turk ID” initiative, aimed at enabling the use of national ID cards instead of passports when crossing the borders of our countries.

Sports and youth cooperation reached a new level. In September, the 3rd Turkic Universiade was held in Cholpon-Ata with the participation of over 500 student athletes and coaches competing in wrestling, futsal, volleyball, judo, table tennis, and chess. The launch of the “Almaty – Youth Capital of the Turkic World” program was held in Almaty, featuring a multilateral youth exchange program, the Youth Leaders and Entrepreneurs Forum, and an International Youth Festival. In June, the 3rd Turkic Diaspora Youth Forum took place in Tashkent, gathering representatives of 30 diaspora communities from across the globe.

Education occupies a central place in our integration agenda. Accordingly, Ministries of Education and leading universities are taking the necessary steps to establish a Permanent Secretariat and a special program fund for the Union of Turkic Universities (TURKUNIB) and the Orkhun Exchange Program. These measures aim to ensure the financial sustainability, effectiveness, and attractiveness of academic programs.

Furthermore, support was expressed for Hungary’s proposal to establish the OTS Scientific Research, Development and Innovation Fund, with an annual allocation of one million euros.

The initiatives mentioned are expected to be adopted at the upcoming ministerial meeting on education. Their implementation will elevate cooperation in education and science to a new level and provide additional momentum for the integration process.

In the fields of space, innovation, and digital development, numerous important events advanced scientific and technical cooperation among Turkic States and created new opportunities for young generations.

On 23 April 2025, Baku hosted the 4th Meeting of Space Agencies and relevant authorities of OTS Member States, with special focus on the joint Cube Satellite project. This project is the flagship initiative of OTS space integration and is planned to be fully implemented by the end of this year.

In addition, in August, the opening ceremony of the 3rd Turkic Academy of Space Researchers was held at the ESBAŞ Space Camp in Izmir. The program was designed to inspire youth toward scientific and space careers, strengthen sectoral ties, and train future leaders. Forty students participated, engaging in deep studies of astronomy, astrophysics, rocket science, and space exploration.

In May, Bishkek hosted the 8th International Festival of World Epics, dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the great Kyrgyz epic teller Sayakbay Karalaev, where the OTS presented an award to the winner of the “Best Yurt” competition.

The international engagement of the OTS has significantly expanded in recent years. Following the mandates of our Heads of State, effective cooperation was established with major international organizations and their regional offices in Geneva, Vienna, Brussels, Paris, and New York.

One of the most important events of 2025 was the “Cleantech Days 2025” forum, held in Istanbul on 1 September. Organized jointly by the OTS, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and TÜBİTAK, it served as a platform to showcase global advancements in clean technologies, exchange experiences, and promote sustainable industrial development. The highlight was a high-level panel titled “Advancing Green Innovation through Regional Cooperation: The Role of the OTS”, where speakers focused on renewable energy projects, dissemination of innovative technologies, and ensuring environmental sustainability.

This year, a “Turkic Week” will also be held in Vienna to promote the OTS, in cooperation with other Turkic cooperation organizations and supported by our diplomatic missions.

Furthermore, from 18–21 March 2025, the Secretary General of the OTS paid his first-ever official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia. During the visit, high-level meetings were held with the Adviser to the President, the Secretary of the National Security Council, the Head of the Presidential Administration, a former President, and a Member of Parliament. Discussions covered the activities of the OTS, areas of cooperation, historical ties between the Turkic and Mongolian peoples, and opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation. This visit marked an important step in strengthening OTS cooperation with Mongolia and expanding the Organization’s integration efforts in the region.

Another key event of the year was the Informal Summit of the OTS held in Budapest on 21 May 2025. For the first time, such a meeting was hosted in Europe, in the territory of an Observer State. The Budapest Declaration adopted there outlined a new roadmap in economic integration, digital development, and security.

At the same time, the upcoming 12th Official Summit of the OTS, scheduled for 7 October 2025 in Azerbaijan under the theme “Regional Peace and Security,” is expected to usher in a new stage in strengthening the unity of Turkic States and deepening integration. Thus, the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic under President H.E. Sadyr Zhaparov has given new impetus to the integration processes of the OTS and made a significant contribution to strengthening strategic partnership. ///nCa, 6 October 2025 (originally published by Kabar News Agency)