Statement by the President of Turkmenistan at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly

Dear Chairman,

Distinguished heads and members of delegations, ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, let me congratulate you on the beginning of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and wish you fruitful work.

I congratulate Ms. Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the General Assembly and wish her every success.

I would also like to express my gratitude to Ambassador Philemon Young for his able and effective leadership of the General Assembly during the previous session.

Dear participants!

The current state of global realities and the nature and trends of political, economic, and social processes today objectively require a decisive shift toward coordinated interaction among states and international organizations in the name of achieving a common, fundamental goal: maintaining peace and security, creating conditions for further progressive development, and preserving the legal foundations that underlie the modern world order.

It is from this perspective that Turkmenistan views the main tasks of the 80th session of the General Assembly, placing great hopes on it in the formation of a strong, balanced and secure global architecture.

The key area of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN is ensuring international peace and security.

Recognizing its responsibility as a permanently neutral state, Turkmenistan is ready to begin implementing further practical steps aimed at creating an atmosphere of cooperation, mutual understanding, and respectful dialogue as the primary and defining condition capable of ensuring stability and sustainable development in the global and regional dimensions.

We are convinced that today one of the most effective mechanisms for promoting and achieving these objectives is the practical use of the principles of neutrality.

In this regard, Turkmenistan has initiated the inclusion of a separate agenda item entitled “Neutrality for Peace and Security” on the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This initiative reflects the international community’s growing recognition of neutrality’s significance and its potential as a tool within the UN’s peacekeeping strategy. Furthering this approach, Turkmenistan will propose during the current session the consideration of a draft resolution entitled “The Role and Significance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security, and Sustainable Development.”

As is known, the General Assembly, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, has declared this year the “International Year of Peace and Trust.” This significant event coincides with the anniversary of the founding of the UN.

This December, Turkmenistan will host a major high-level international forum dedicated to the Year of Peace and Trust. We view it as a tangible contribution to achieving the UN’s strategic goals and count on broad and representative international participation.

We believe that the process of aligning national approaches to global development trends, establishing and strengthening trust and mutual understanding must be systemic and consistent. In this regard, Turkmenistan is initiating a World Summit on a Culture of Peace and Trust. One of the key objectives of the summit is the development of a global Code of International Trust, which will serve as a universal foundation for building relations between countries based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as cooperation and joint resolution of global problems.

We view global peace and mutual understanding as deeply connected to the civilizational dimensions of modern development and the imperative to preserve and strengthen cultural and spiritual bonds. In this regard, Central Asia, historically a vital bridge between East and West, is poised to reclaim its role as a hub for dialogue, cooperation, and the convergence of values and ideological perspectives.

Based on this, during the current session, Turkmenistan will propose hosting, in cooperation with the UN, an International Forum “Central Asia – a Space of Peaceful Coexistence” with the participation of countries of the region, other interested states, and international institutions.

Turkmenistan will also submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly on the proclamation of an International Mediation Day, which will highlight the importance of diplomacy and neutral platforms in preventing and resolving conflicts.

One of our country’s priorities remains active participation in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and in strengthening cooperation in key areas such as transport and energy. As a hub for multilateral dialogue on these issues, Turkmenistan will continue to promote the formation of a fair, balanced, and inclusive international development system.

We propose at this session the proclamation of a UN Decade of Sustainable Transport for the period 2026–2035 by submitting a corresponding draft resolution. We are confident that this step will consolidate the international community’s efforts to develop transport corridors, enhance their sustainability, and ensure their accessibility for all countries.

Our country will also submit a draft resolution, “The Key Role of Reliable and Stable Energy Connectivity in Ensuring Sustainable Development,” to the UN General Assembly for consideration.

Digital transformation is currently a priority on the development agenda. We are convinced that this process must be balanced, reflect the realities and legitimate interests of all states, including those in the developing world, and be free from politicization and bias. In this regard, Turkmenistan intends to initiate the creation of a Global Platform for Digital Integration based on the principles of equality, trust, and the inadmissibility of using information and communications technologies to the detriment of peace, security, and sustainable development.

During the 80th session, Turkmenistan will continue to work on environmental and climate issues, seeking their systematic consideration as a fundamental approach to ensuring security and the creation of multilateral mechanisms for monitoring and responding to climate, environmental, and man-made disasters.

Turkmenistan is initiating the creation of a Regional Center to Combat Desertification for Central Asian countries. We believe that the creation of such a center will contribute to the consolidation of regional potential, strengthen cooperation in environmental protection, and make a significant contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in combating climate change and preserving terrestrial ecosystems.

Our country will promote the Caspian Environmental Initiative, launched at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which aims to become an international platform for preserving the Caspian Sea ecosystem. The Caspian Environmental Forum, which we propose holding in 2026, is intended to be an important step in this direction.

We are convinced that today it is crucial to strengthen the UN’s role in establishing broad humanitarian cooperation, promoting rapprochement and mutual understanding between peoples, overcoming value and spiritual barriers, and utilizing effective channels of cultural diplomacy.

To develop intercultural dialogue and the practical implementation of General Assembly resolutions on supporting multilingualism in international relations, we propose declaring an “International Day of Multilingual Diplomacy.”

Distinguished heads and members of delegations,

Turkmenistan always measures and aligns all its international actions and initiatives with the UN Charter, its founding documents, and its long-term goals. It is no coincidence that we always emphasize that cooperation with the UN is a strategic priority for Turkmenistan. We say this with the conviction that the UN is the only international organization with universal legitimacy. As such, it must remain the guarantor of peace and development, the framework for security and the stability of the global architecture.

Turkmenistan will continue to consistently advocate for a stronger UN central role in international affairs. We believe that strengthening the rule of international law, improving the international legal framework, and enhancing the effective implementation of UN conventions, treaties, agreements, and other multilateral instruments are key factors in achieving this.

In this regard, Turkmenistan is proposing to declare 2028 the Year of International Law, which will be an important step in strengthening the international legal foundations of peace and cooperation.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The current session is of particular importance for Turkmenistan.

Thirty years ago, within these walls, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan. This was a fateful, historic event for our country. Essentially, it predetermined all subsequent foreign policy and international activities of Turkmenistan. International recognition of our neutrality also contributed to the country’s domestic development, creating favorable external conditions for this.

I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the people of Turkmenistan, to express gratitude to the UN member states and the entire international community for the decision taken in December 1995 to recognize the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan, which was confirmed by two subsequent General Assembly resolutions.

Turkmenistan will always remember the trust placed in it and will firmly adhere to its international obligations.

I once again congratulate all delegations on the opening of the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly and wish you success in strengthening our cooperation and mutual understanding.

Thank you for your attention.

