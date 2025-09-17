On September 17, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized an international conference at the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica (Bucharest) titled “Turkmenistan’s Path of Neutrality: 30 Years of Commitment to Peace and Stability.”

The event was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, the 34th anniversary of the country’s independence, and the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative proposed by Turkmenistan.

The conference brought together diplomats, representatives of Romanian state institutions, academics, and students, who emphasized the relevance of neutrality in today’s world and its role in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The rector of the university, Professor Mihnea Costoiu, delivered a welcoming speech, highlighting the importance of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its peaceful foreign policy. The main address was given by H.E. Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annaev, who stressed that neutrality is the cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and has been confirmed three times by the UN General Assembly.

Special attention was given to the development of Turkmen-Romanian relations, including the Caspian Sea – Black Sea transport corridor initiative, and prospects for cooperation in energy, digital technologies, and environmental protection.

The conference concluded with a cultural program, including an exhibition and a tasting of Turkmen national cuisine, allowing participants to get acquainted with the rich heritage of the Turkmen people. ///nCa, 17 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)