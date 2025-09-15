Ojar Aziya – sponsor of of the International Forum “Turkmenistan Investment Forum” 

Individual Enterprise “Ojar Aziya” is a leading company in Turkmenistan’s construction sector, successfully implementing projects since 2008, with vast experience in the construction of buildings and facilities, as well as in the production of high–quality materials and the provision of machinery and transport services. The company “Ojar Aziya” has a modern production base and a fleet of more than 400 units of equipment.

Over the years, the enterprise has established a reputation for high quality, modern technologies, and prompt execution of works. Among the completed projects are the first stage of construction of Akhan Avenue and internal roads in the city of Arkadag (2024), as well as the construction of a complex of 59 two–storey modern residential houses in the city of Mary (2024).

Current projects include the second stage of road network construction in Arkadag, the construction of a warehouse complex at Turgundy station in Afghanistan (2024–2026), the building of roads and park areas in the residential districts of Gurtly and Parahat–7 in Ashgabat, the reconstruction of major avenues in the capital, as well as the second stage of the residential complex in Mary.

Planned initiatives include the Serakhs–Mary–Serhetabat express highway, a Palace of Celebrations in Gurtly and Parahat–7, as well as Trade and Automobile Service Centers in Ashgabat and the regions. ///nCa, 15 September 2025 (in cooperation with TIF 2025 Organizers)