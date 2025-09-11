The UNDP/GEF project announces contest “Green Ideas: Women and Climate”

The contest is conducted within the framework of the UNDP/GEF project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, financed by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented jointly with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

The contest is organized for residents of the project’s pilot regions — Dashoguz and Lebap velayats of Turkmenistan, where the impact of the Aral crisis is felt most acutely, and where UNDP and its partners are already carrying out comprehensive work to support local communities.

The main goal of the contest is to encourage rural residents to develop and implement innovative ideas that contribute to the creation of alternative income sources, resilient to climate change and mitigating the consequences of the Aral crisis, with a particular focus on women’s leadership and participation.

Farmers, individual entrepreneurs, and representatives of NGOs from Dashoguz and Lebap velayats are invited to participate. Project proposals must reflect and strengthen the role of women in sustainable development and climate adaptation.

Context and Challenges

The Aral Sea region is one of the most climate-vulnerable areas in Central Asia. The situation is exacerbated by the consequences of the Aral crisis, particularly in Dashoguz and Lebap velayats, where the project is being implemented.

Key challenges:

Insufficient systems for monitoring and rational distribution of water for irrigating household plots, which is particularly important for women actively engaged in household farming and gardening.

Lack of comprehensive accounting of produce grown on household plots, where women make a significant contribution to food security of families and communities.

Declining crop yields and pasture productivity in drought years (by 50–70%), undermining sustainable income sources. This requires greater focus on empowering women to apply innovative practices and adapt agriculture to climate change.

Limited access for women to specialized knowledge, training, and resources needed to introduce sustainable farming methods and effectively manage natural resources.

Goal and Objectives

Goal:

To enhance the economic resilience of rural residents, especially women, in the project’s pilot regions through the creation of new, environmentally friendly sources of income that contribute to climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Objectives:

Stimulate the development of small and medium-sized enterprises;

Promote sustainable land use models and efficient water resource management;

Provide training in business planning, marketing, and financial management;

Raise awareness about climate change impacts and possible adaptation pathways.

Thematic Areas

Participants may submit ideas under one of the following categories:

Alternative agriculture and agrotourism;

Eco-crafts and waste recycling;

Services and technologies for the “green” economy;

Eco-education and awareness-raising.

Submission format: presentation (PowerPoint or PDF), short video (up to 3 minutes), or project description in text format.

Each application must include: project title, category, author/team, problem statement, proposed solution, target audience, business model, implementation plan, team, and expected results.

Contest Stages

Application submission

Deadline: 15 October 2025.

Deadline: 15 October 2025. Selection of finalists

The best ideas will be invited to the contest final.

The best ideas will be invited to the contest final. Final and award ceremony

The final will take place on 25 October 2025. Winners will receive prizes from UNDP and may also be considered for participation in future UNDP grant initiatives.

The final will take place on 25 October 2025. Winners will receive prizes from UNDP and may also be considered for participation in future UNDP grant initiatives. Support for winners

Finalists will be offered additional mentoring and advisory support from the UNDP/GEF project team to help implement their ideas.

Expected Results

Creation of new, sustainable businesses in target regions;

Increased economic independence and social status of women;

Demonstration of successful examples of climate adaptation;

Greater community awareness of the rational use of natural resources.

This contest will not only serve as a competition but also as a catalyst for community development, where rural residents — and women in particular — can become key agents of change in addressing the consequences of climate change. ///UNDP Turkmenistan